DIP Holding Shares Jump Over 5 Per Cent On DFM Debut

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) DIP Holding shares jumped more than five per cent on debut on Wednesday morning following their listing on the Dubai Financial Market.

Data showed that shares of DIP Holding, the company behind Dubai Investments Park (DIP), were trading at Dh1.18 per share, up 5.35 per cent. It was the most active stock in early morning trade, with 52.27 million shares changing hands, worth Dh61.68 million, within the first 15 minutes of trading.

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The company made its debut on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) following a successful Dh1.9-billion initial public offering (IPO), marking the UAE's first public listing of 2026.

Dubai Investments, the parent company, raised approximately Dh1.94 billion ($529 million) through the sale of a 20 per cent stake in DIP Holding. The final offer price was set at Dh1.12 per share, giving the company an implied market capitalisation of approximately Dh9.7 billion at listing.

The IPO attracted strong interest from local, regional and international investors, with the offering covered multiple times during the subscription period, which ran from October 27 to November 3. Dubai Investments will retain an 80 per cent stake in the company following the listing.

DIP Holding owns Dubai Investments Park Development Company, which operates the 23-million-square-metre Dubai Investments Park, one of the emirate's largest integrated industrial, logistics, residential and commercial communities.

The development is home to around 1,000 tenants, approximately 5,700 sub-leases and more than 150,000 residents. Its ground-lease occupancy stood at 99.9 per cent as of June 2026.

The company plans to distribute annualised cash dividends of Dh700 million for 2026, Dh725 million for 2027 and Dh750 million for 2028. It intends to pay dividends twice a year, with the first post-IPO distribution of Dh350 million expected in April 2027.

DIP Holding reported revenue of Dh960 million and adjusted Ebitda of Dh678 million in 2025, reflecting an adjusted Ebitda margin of around 71 per cent.

Overall, the Dubai bourse was steady on Wednesday morning with the Dubai Financial Market General Index (DFMGI) trading at 6,167.54 points.