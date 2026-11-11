Middle East Loyalty Market Set To Hit $5.6B By 2030 Amid Digital Shift

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's growing role as a hub for digital commerce, banking and consumer technology is helping drive rapid expansion in the Middle East's loyalty industry, with the market projected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2026 to $5.6 billion by 2030, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The growth is being fuelled by rising demand for customer engagement platforms, digital ecosystems and data-driven loyalty strategies across the region.

Businesses across the GCC are increasingly using artificial intelligence, real-time rewards and personalised offers to attract and retain customers as competition intensifies in sectors such as banking, retail, hospitality and travel. The shift is driving demand for enterprise loyalty platforms that can integrate with digital payments, mobile apps and broader customer engagement ecosystems.

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Against this backdrop, India-headquartered Novus Loyalty announced the opening of a Dubai office, which will serve as its regional base for engaging with banks, fintech firms, merchants and enterprise clients across the GCC and wider Middle East and North Africa region.

The company said the expansion is intended to strengthen relationships with regional partners and support its international growth strategy as loyalty programmes become an increasingly important tool for customer retention and revenue generation.

As part of the move, the company has appointed Jay Shah as President, International Business and Strategy, tasking him with overseeing international growth, enterprise relationships and strategic partnerships.

“The GCC offers significant opportunities as businesses increasingly look to create more connected and rewarding customer experiences,” said Jay Shah.“My focus will be on building meaningful alliances and delivering solutions that create measurable business value across the region.”

Industry demand is being shaped by the rapid adoption of digital banking, fintech services and omnichannel retailing, with businesses increasingly seeking AI-powered personalisation, predictive engagement and integrated rewards programmes.

Deepak Tomar, chief executive of Novus Loyalty, said Dubai's position as a regional business centre made it a natural choice for expansion.

“Establishing our presence in Dubai marks an important milestone in Novus Loyalty's international growth journey,” he said.“We see this expansion as an opportunity to bring our capabilities closer to businesses in one of the world's most dynamic markets.”

Vibhore Rastogi, Executive Director of Novus Loyalty Limited, said:“Our Dubai expansion is a natural progression of Novus Loyalty's growth journey, backed by a strong financial foundation and an established enterprise technology platform. As we scale our international operations, our focus remains on building a sustainable business, maintaining financial discipline and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Founded in 2011, the company said it serves more than 100 enterprise customers, supports over 40 million consumers and processes more than 400 million transactions each month across its markets.