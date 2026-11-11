Pakistan Move Second Sri Lanka Test To Rawalpindi From Lahore Due To Smog
Rawalpindi is currently hosting the series opener, with the second match to be played from November 17-21 as scheduled.Recommended For You
Lahore has been grappling with poor air quality in recent weeks as seasonal smog blankets large parts of Pakistan during the winter months.
According to IQAir, a Swiss air-quality monitoring company, Lahore is currently the most polluted major city in the world.
Air-quality concerns have disrupted cricket schedules in Pakistan before. Smog led to the relocation of a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe from Lahore to Rawalpindi in 2020, and a Test against New Zealand from Multan to Karachi in 2022.ALSO READ
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