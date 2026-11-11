Dubai Exhibition To Showcase 115 Women Artists From 115 Countries At DIFC

If you're heading to DIFC this weekend, you can see work by 115 women artists from 115 countries in one exhibition. 'Art Connects Women' returns to Gate Village for its ninth edition from November 12 to 15, with the exhibition open to the public from 3pm to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Founded in Dubai in 2017 by artist and cultural activist Zaahirah Muthy, the initiative began with 20 artists from 20 countries. This year's edition, held under UNESCO patronage, is organised by ZeeArts Gallery in collaboration with Dubai Culture and DIFC.

The theme, Educate to Empower, looks at what it takes for women to build a career in the visual arts, from understanding how the art market works to getting their work in front of galleries, institutions and collectors.

The question of who supports artists after an exhibition closes will be part of a full-day conference on November 13. The programme will look at how new funding models and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the way cultural institutions operate.

“For artists and cultural initiatives to thrive over the long term, creative excellence must be matched by financial literacy, institutional access and cross-sector networks,” says Claire Sobhane, founder of Dubai-based cultural consultancy POYAUD.

The event opens with a private viewing on November 12. The exhibition opens to the public the following day at DIFC Gate Village and runs through November 15, from 3pm to 10pm daily.

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