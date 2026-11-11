GSMA And Axonect Sign Mou

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday between GSMA Industry Services and Axonect on the sidelines of the MWC26 Doha conference, aiming to support and foster digital transformation of micro and small enterprises.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Events and Industry Services at the GSMA Sianne Ryder and CEO of Axonect Anthony Rodrigo.

The partnership seeks to enable mobile network operators to offer tailored digital services to micro and small enterprises via telecommunications networks, helping integrate underserved segments by providing advanced solutions that go beyond traditional connectivity.

During the signing ceremony, Sianne Ryder emphasized that the partnership is the result of months of dedicated work, with plans to extend the initiative to the upcoming MWC event in Barcelona, reaffirming a commitment to leaving no one behind and serving those with the least access to services.

For his part, Anthony Rodrigo expl that the agreement is grounded in a digital ecosystem developed and tested over several years across various regions in Africa and Asia, noting that both parties look forward to delivering tangible services that address the specific needs of target groups beyond telecommunications sector