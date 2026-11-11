Huawei Calls For Building AI-Centric New Generation Communication Networks And Infrastructure To Power The Intelligent World

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Speaking at MWC26 Doha, Richard Liu, President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales at Huawei Technologies, unveiled Huawei's vision for an AI-centric future and highlighted the pivotal role of next-generation communication networks and AI infrastructure in enabling the intelligent world.

Delivering a keynote under the theme "AI-Centric New Generation Communication Networks × AI Infrastructure: Empowering the Foundation of an Intelligent World," Richard outlined how operators can unlock new growth opportunities through the convergence of advanced connectivity, computing power and intelligent services.

He noted that AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace. As foundation models evolve towards tens of trillions of parameters and AI agents become capable of handling increasingly sophisticated tasks, demand for both computing resources and network performance is accelerating rapidly. Emerging applications such as AI agents, AI glasses and autonomous robots are driving new requirements for ultra-low latency, high uplink bandwidth and deterministic user experiences.

According to Huawei, future intelligent services will depend on communication networks capable of delivering ubiquitous high-speed uplink connectivity, significantly enhanced peak bandwidth and guaranteed performance. Results from field tests across leading AI application scenarios demonstrate that network quality directly influences AI service performance, reinforcing the critical role of communications infrastructure in the AI era.

Richard emphasised that operators are uniquely positioned to capitalise on this transformation by leveraging connectivity as their foundation while embracing AI as a new engine of growth. He highlighted that computing power determines the depth of intelligence, while connectivity determines its reach. As AI adoption expands, next-generation infrastructure must support larger-scale computing clusters, diverse computing architectures and ultra-low-latency access to distributed computing resources.

To maximise the value of AI infrastructure, Richard proposed the development of AI-centric communication networks built on 5G-Advanced, future 6G technologies, 10Gbps optical access and low-latency bearer networks. Such networks are designed to improve computing utilisation efficiency and deliver intelligent experiences for consumers, enterprises and industries.

During his keynote, Richard outlined four defining characteristics of future mobile access networks: massive uplink, massive downlink, guaranteed performance and deterministic experience. Leveraging innovations such as full-spectrum coordination, intelligent dynamic slicing and Cell-Free architectures, operators can provide ubiquitous uplink connectivity, 10Gbps-class downlink capabilities and near-zero packet-loss mobility.

He also highlighted the evolution of fixed networks from traditional best-effort connectivity towards deterministic user experiences. Future fixed access networks, he said, must deliver symmetrical uplink and downlink performance, predictable latency and guaranteed coverage to support AI-powered homes and enterprises.

To support this vision, Huawei showcased a range of innovations across both mobile and fixed access domains. These included the world's first commercial 256TRx U6GHz VitaAAU for mobile broadband, the MA5800T all-optical intelligent OLT platform, and the FTTR F70 whole-home deterministic experience solution. Together, these innovations address challenges in network capacity, coverage and efficiency while enabling intelligent, ubiquitous connectivity.

Richard further highlighted the growing importance of AI-centric bearer networks as global data centre and computing infrastructure continue to expand. He called for high-speed, all-optical and ultra-reliable transport networks capable of enabling interconnected computing access within milliseconds. Key capabilities include 800G optical interconnection, ultra-low latency, five-nines reliability and secure, lossless long-distance transmission.

Concluding the keynote, Richard described AI as a powerful new engine of economic growth that will reshape industries and societies. He called on industry stakeholders to strengthen collaboration across the ecosystem to accelerate innovation in applications, technologies and standards.

Looking ahead, Richard said that as billions of AI agents emerge over the coming years, operators have an opportunity to evolve beyond traditional connectivity providers and become enablers of intelligent experiences, computing services and digital economies, helping to build a stronger foundation for the intelligent world.