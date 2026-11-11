Moci Participates In MWC26 Doha, Showcases Digital Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) participated in MWC26 Doha, where it showcased a range of digital projects and initiatives that demonstrate the use of modern technologies to enhance government services and improve institutional efficiency.

During its participation, the Ministry presented several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital solutions designed to streamline the investor journey, enhance internal operations, and support decision-making and risk management.

Among the key solutions showcased was the“Smart Business Map,” a digital platform that provides investors with recommendations on suitable locations for establishing their businesses, based on a range of criteria, including geographical location, population density, and similar commercial activities.

The Ministry also showcased the“Crisis Management System,” an intelligent tool designed to support decision-makers in managing strategic reserves by analysing risks associated with imports and supply chains, and recommending alternative countries, routes, and appropriate solutions for responding to crises.

As part of its efforts to enhance investor services, the Ministry highlighted the value-added services available through the Single Window Platform, including the service for submitting bank account opening applications, in cooperation with Qatar National Bank (QNB), Doha Bank, Dukhan Bank, and Ooredoo Money. The Ministry also highlighted its collaboration with Qatar Post to develop an e-commerce store service through the platform, which will enable investors to display their products and arrange delivery to customers. The service is currently under development.

The Ministry's participation also featured the AI-powered virtual assistant“Saif,” which provides guidance and support to investors throughout business establishment procedures via the Single Window Platform. In addition, the Ministry showcased the AI-powered Legal Affairs Assistant, which supports legal operations and facilitates access to relevant information and references, contributing to greater operational efficiency.

The Ministry further showcased“Fateen,” an AI-powered assistant designed for Ministry employees, enabling them to access procedures and circulars related to business establishment, thereby facilitating faster access to information and streamlining internal tasks.

The Ministry's participation in MWC26 Doha aimed to highlight its digital projects and initiatives, explore the latest AI applications and international best practices, and exchange expertise while identifying opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with participating entities and companies. These efforts support the Ministry's digital transformation journey, contribute to enhancing government services, and strengthen the competitiveness of Qatar's business environment.