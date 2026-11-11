Commercial Bank Named 'Best Retail Bank Qatar 2026'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has been named 'Best Retail Bank – Qatar 2026' by The Digital Banker at the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2026.

The award was presented at a ceremony in Singapore, where Shahnawaz Rashid, Executive General Manager and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, accepted it on the Bank's behalf.

The Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards recognise institutions that combine clear strategy, strong execution and measurable impact to advance the delivery of retail banking. The 2026 programme places particular emphasis on how innovation is implemented at scale and the results it delivers in practice.

The award recognises Commercial Bank's Integrated Digital Retail Banking Ecosystem, comprising proprietary, in-house-built solutions that connect different stages of the customer journey through shared data, authentication and personalisation. Several of its capabilities are among the first of their kind in the region or market, reflecting the Bank's focus on developing connected solutions that respond to customers' everyday banking needs.

Stephen Moss, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, said:“We are proud to receive this recognition, which reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value and experiences for our customers. At Commercial Bank, we believe trust is earned through consistency, innovation, and a deep understanding of our customers' evolving needs.”

He said,“While this award is an important milestone, it is also a reminder that excellence is a continuous journey. As the financial landscape evolves, we remain focused on driving innovation, strengthening relationships, and creating sustainable value for our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve.”

Commercial Bank will continue to develop its retail banking proposition through 2027, with planned enhancements including fully digital onboarding, digital document signing and more personalised customer experiences.