Vodafone Qatar, ITPC Sign Agreement To Explore Regional And International Connectivity Opportunities

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar and the Informatics and Telecom Public Company (ITPC), have signed a Joint Cooperation Agreement at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2026 to establish a framework for collaboration in telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

The signing took place in the presence of Iraq's Minister of Communications, H E Mustafa Jabbar Sanad, and his delegation. The agreement was formally signed by Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, and Director General and Chairman of the Board of ITPC, Engineer Ali Yassin Dawood.

Under the agreement, Vodafone Qatar and ITPC will explore potential areas of cooperation, including transit projects in Iraq, internet exchange points (IXPs) and international connectivity.

They will also examine the potential interconnection of their networks and related infrastructure to optimise available resources and support international data and telecommunications traffic.

Vodafone Qatar and ITPC will also hold technical and commercial discussions to assess potential joint projects and exchange technical expertise in network operations and management.

Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, said,“At Vodafone Qatar, we remain committed to advancing connectivity solutions that support the evolving needs of businesses and organisations. We are pleased to explore opportunities that support connectivity between Iraq, Qatar and the wider region. Through this agreement, we look forward to combining our expertise and capabilities to explore ways to enhance the efficiency of regional and international data exchange.”

Director General and Chairman of the Board of ITPC, Engineer Ali Yassin Dawood, said:“This agreement with Vodafone Qatar provides a framework to strengthen cooperation in tele communications and digital infrastructure, and to explore how Iraq's strategic location can enhance regional and international connectivity. We look forward to working together to support the development of Iraq's telecommunications sector and strengthen its position as a regional hub for data traffic. Together, we will assess the technical, commercial and regulatory aspects of these opportunities, with a view to agreeing on specific projects under separate con tracts and in accordance with applicable legislation.”