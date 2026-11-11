QSE Index Opens Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index went down by 0.55% in early trading on Wednesday, shedding 66.61 points from the previous session's close to reach 10,110 points, pressured by five sectors.

QSE data attributed positive performances in Insurance (+0.27%) and Consumer Goods and Services (+0.23%). Meanwhile, performance was negative for Transportation (-0.22%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.45%), Telecoms (-0.73%), Industrials (-0.76%), and Real Estate (-0.77%).

By 10am, QSE recorded 5,699 transactions of QR 125.741 million, with 67.986 million shares.