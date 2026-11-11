Philippine Restaurant Group Targets Gulf Expansion Via Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Qatari-backed commercial partnership is positioning Doha as a strategic launchpad for a major Philippine restaurant chain expanding into the Middle East and international markets.

The initiative aims to utilise Qatar's geographic location and trade infrastructure to establish a commercial bridge connecting regional markets across the Gulf, the Middle East, and Europe, Cabalen Business Development and Franchising Corporation executive director Ferdinand“Dean” K Dayao told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.

He explained that the company's expansion strategy relies on local institutional matchmaking to build cross-border supply chains. Dayao said the Philippine embassy in Qatar helped connect Cabalen with a local partner.“We will start in Qatar and subsequently expand outside the country,” he said.“We hope to reach other markets beyond the region, such as Europe, among others.”

Dayao pointed out that partnering with local entities in Doha provides the operational guidance necessary to navigate regional regulatory environments and scale into broader markets.“That's why we're partnering with a local company that can guide us and help identify other opportunities for expansion,” he said.

Cabalen, which translates to“townmate” in Kapampangan – the language spoken in the province of Pampanga – was invited to Hospitality Qatar 2026 by the Philippine embassy to showcase traditional regional cuisine on an international platform.

“We would like to thank the embassy of the Philippines for inviting us as the only Filipino company showcasing Kapampangan cuisine and heritage,” Dayao said.

“Our purpose here is to promote our culture and culinary traditions and share them with the world.”

As part of its market entry model, the company plans a dual-track strategy featuring shelf-stable retail product lines alongside compact restaurant formats. The retail line, branded as Cabalen Signatures, includes ready-to-eat items packaged in cans, pouches, and bottles, which are scheduled for distribution within the year.

Meanwhile, the firm plans to debut its fast-casual concept, Cabalen Express, in Qatar as its first international outlet.“The Cabalen signature products, including canned and bottled goods and ready-to-eat meals, are expected to be available within the year,” Dayao noted.“Cabalen Express, meanwhile, is targeted for launch in the first quarter of next year.”

Addressing market potential, he emphasised that the strategy targets both the established expatriate community and mainstream consumers.

Qatar's population, he added, includes a large Filipino diaspora, providing an immediate customer base alongside wider regional demand for diverse dining options.“We conducted a competitive analysis of Filipino restaurants and found a thriving, highly competitive market,” Dayao said.

“While the landscape is challenging, it's also exciting. We're confident in our offering because we serve authentic Kapampangan cuisine.”

He further stated that specific traditional dishes, particularly plant-based and coconut-based offerings, have demonstrated strong crossover appeal among non-Filipino consumers in regional markets.

trade infrastructure regional markets Philippine restaurant