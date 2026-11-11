Brace Up For Strong Winds, Thundery Rain

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is expected to see a noticeable drop in temperatures towards the weekend, along with strong northwesterly winds and the possibility of scattered rain and thunderstorms, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department. The department's latest five-day forecast, issued on November 10, warned of strong winds across the country yesterday and today, with offshore areas expected to experience rough seas and possible thundery rain.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 23C and 31C during the five days, while northwesterly winds are expected to persist through Saturday, November 14.

The latest forecast comes after a week of relatively warm conditions, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s Celsius during the first part of November. Weather reports between November 4 and 10 indicated changing cloud cover, occasional chances of rainfall, and thunderstorm warnings in some areas.

Temperatures ranged between 26C and 31C yesterday (November 10), with partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered rain. Northerly to northwesterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 knots, occasionally reaching 30 knots.

Conditions today (November 11) are expected to bring the most unsettled weather during the forecast period. The department warned of possible thundery rain, strong winds, and poor horizontal visibility in some areas.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 25C and 29C, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of scattered rain that could become thundery at times.

Wave heights could rise to 12 feet, while visibility may drop to three kilometres or less during thundery rain.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve from tomorrow, although scattered rain remains possible. Temperatures will range between 24C and 29C, with northwesterly winds reaching six to 16 knots inshore and gusting to 26 knots at times.

The weather is forecast to become more stable towards the weekend, with partly cloudy conditions and no inshore weather warnings indicated for Friday and Saturday.

On November 13, temperatures are expected to range between 24C and 28C, while Saturday's readings could fall further to between 23C and 28C.

Northwesterly winds will continue at seven to 17 knots inshore, occasionally gusting to 27 knots. However, offshore areas will remain exposed to stronger winds of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts reaching 35 knots on Friday and 33 knots on Saturday.

The department also warned of strong winds and high seas in offshore areas throughout tomorrow and the weekend, with wave heights potentially reaching 11 feet.

Visibility is generally expected to remain between five and 10 kilometres across inshore areas during the latter part of the forecast period.

Residents, particularly motorists and those planning marine activities, have been advised to exercise caution during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms and to follow the department's latest weather updates.

The gradual decline in temperatures is consistent with Qatar's seasonal transition towards cooler weather in November, when northwesterly winds become more prominent and the possibility of rainfall increases.

Qatar weather rain Thunder winds Qatar Meteorology Department