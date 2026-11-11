Philippine Envoy Joins Qbake And Almeera To Launch New Range Of Filipino Bakery Favourites

Philippine ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D Melicor joined Qbake and almeera at almeera's Mansoura branch for the official launch of Qbake's new Filipino Bakery Range, a selection of Filipino products baked fresh every day in Qatar.

Accompanied by consul Jeffrey Batac, the ambassador cut the ribbon to reveal the new range in the presence of senior officials from Qbake and almeera. His presence underlined the significance of the launch for the Filipino community in Qatar. Community representatives, content creators and members of the media also attended, and guests and shoppers were invited to sample the products.

Bringing Familiar Flavours Closer to Customers

The range offers the Filipino community the familiar tastes of home, while giving other customers the chance to discover them.

The first four products are Pan de Sal, Tasty Slice Bread, Pan de Coco and Spanish Roll. Four more - Ensaymada, Cheese Bread, Pan de Ube and Banoffee Choco Chip Muffins - will be added soon.

The launch products went on sale on 1 November 2026 and are available exclusively at almeera stores across Qatar until 30 November 2026.

Supporting Local Production Through Partnership

The partnership combines Qbake's local bakery production with almeera's nationwide retail network, connecting products made in Qatar with customers across the country.

For almeera, the collaboration is part of its ongoing commitment to working with local producers and offering a diverse assortment that reflects the tastes and everyday needs of the communities it serves. It also helps local suppliers reach a broader customer base.

Abdella Ali Ismail, official spokesperson, Umm Said Bakery (Qbake), said:“Qatar is home to a wonderfully diverse community, and as the country's local baker, Qbake is committed to serving all of its communities with the highest-quality bakery products. We recognised that many of the Filipino breads the community grew up with were not widely available in Qatar. This range brings them a taste of home, baked fresh every day. We are proud to launch it with almeera a partner that knows its shoppers well.”

The Qbake Filipino Bakery Range is now available in the bakery section of almeera stores across Qatar.