Moehe Promotes Early Childhood Development Awareness Through Community Event For 100 Children

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), represented by its Early Education Department, has organised a community awareness event titled“And the Story Continues”, bringing together 100 children accompanied by their parents at OliOli Children's Museum in Katara Cultural Village. The event aimed to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood development and equip families with educational practices that support children's growth, development and learning.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the event was held as part of the“Enhancing Early Childhood Education” project, one of the strategic initiatives under the“Sunrise” Programme. It also builds on the previous event,“Here... The Story Begins”, reflecting the ministry's ongoing efforts to strengthen the family's role as an essential partner in the educational process and lay a solid foundation for lifelong learning.

In this regard, Director of the Early Education Department and National Lead of the Enhancing Early Childhood Education Project, Dhabia Mohammed al-Khulaifi, underscored the importance of equipping parents with the knowledge and educational practices needed to create a stimulating home environment that nurtures children's development and helps them realise their full potential.

She also highlighted the ministry's commitment to strengthening partnerships with specialised national institutions, thereby providing enriching educational and awareness-based experiences for children and their families.

The programme featured two group parental counselling sessions organised in collaboration with Kanaf Parenting Centre. The sessions were led by the centre's Director, Dr Maryam Ibrahim al-Malki, and Educational and Social Consultant Dr Ibrahim Ahmed Atiya.

The first session, entitled“Children's Behaviour and Emotions”, explored ways to foster positive relationships among siblings and establish effective communication with children during their first five years of life. The second session,“A Child's Daily Routine and Habits”, focused on promoting balanced use of smart devices and preparing children for entry into kindergarten.

Both sessions also provided parents with an opportunity to raise questions and discuss everyday parenting challenges with the specialists.

The event further featured an interactive workshop bringing together children and their parents, alongside a range of play-based and exploratory educational activities held within the museum's exhibition spaces. These activities helped strengthen family interaction while fostering children's critical thinking, creativity, co-operation and problem-solving skills.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's broader efforts to enhance the quality of early childhood education and expand partnerships among families, educational institutions and community organisations. It is also aligned with the human and social development objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to the creation of a supportive environment that promotes children's growth and learning from their earliest years.

Ministry of Education and Higher Education EARLY EDUCATION DEPARTMENT OliOli Children's Museum