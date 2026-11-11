Land Excavation Violation Spotted

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Wildlife Protection Department has detected an environmental violation involving the excavation and removal of soil in the Wadi Al-Dahoul area in northern Qatar.

Accordingly, the violator was apprehended and referred to the relevant authorities for necessary legal action, in accordance with the country's laws and regulations to protect the terrestrial environment and natural resources.

The Ministry confirmed that detecting this violation is part of its ongoing monitoring efforts and inspection campaigns aimed at identifying environmental violations and addressing practices that threaten the integrity of the terrestrial environment. It stressed that soil excavation is considered environmentally harmful because of its adverse effects on vegetation cover and ecological balance.

The Ministry further stressed that it will continue its field efforts to protect natural meadow areas (Rawdat), valleys and natural resources, as well as preserve biodiversity. It reaffirmed that it will take firm legal action against anyone found committing environmental violations, ensuring the protection of Qatar's terrestrial environment and the sustainability of its natural resources.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Wildlife Protection Department land excavation