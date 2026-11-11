QC Provides Food Baskets To Refugees In Djibouti

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) distributed 3,380 food baskets to refugee families in three camps in the Republic of Djibouti, benefiting approximately 17,000 people.

The distribution was carried out in co-ordination with the National Office for Assistance to Refugees and Displaced Persons and the relevant authorities.

The project included the distribution of 700 food baskets in Markazi camp, 973 in Holl Holl camp, and 1,707 in Ali Addeh camp to help meet the basic food needs of beneficiary families and ease the financial burdens they face. Each basket provides enough food to meet a family's needs for one month.

The distribution of these baskets is particularly important as winter approaches, as it helps strengthen refugee families' resilience and protect their children from the risks of malnutrition in the coming months.

The Minister of Interior of the Republic of Djibouti Omar Abdi Said commended Qatar Charity's humanitarian and relief efforts for refugees, praising its role in supporting refugee families, meeting their basic needs, and easing their hardship.

For his part, Deputy Director of the National Office for Assistance to Refugees and Displaced Persons (ONARS) Hussein Shardi praised Qatar Charity's projects and interventions to support refugees in Djibouti, emphasising the importance of food assistance in supporting beneficiary families and improving their living conditions.

He also highlighted the ongoing co-operation between Qatar Charity and the relevant national authorities, and its role in facilitating humanitarian interventions and reaching refugees in the targeted camps.

For her part, Director of Qatar Charity's office in Djibouti Ghada Ezz El Din affirmed that the project is a continuation of Qatar Charity's ongoing efforts to support refugees and those most in need, guided by its humanitarian mission and its commitment to promoting solidarity and mutual support.

She said:“The distribution of 3,380 food baskets, benefiting approximately 17,000 people in Markazi, Holl Holl, and Ali Addeh camps, reflects Qatar Charity's commitment to responding to humanitarian needs and helping alleviate the suffering of refugee families.”

Qatar Charity Djibouti National Office for Assistance to Refugees and Displaced Persons