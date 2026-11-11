ECO Leaders' Summit Scheduled To Take Place In Tehran On December 3-4
This was announced in the information portal of Iran's First Vice President.
"Preparatory work has begun to ensure that the meeting of the heads of state of ECO member countries is held at an appropriate level, and all ministers must cooperate as necessary with the organizing committee for the summit," he stated.
Aref noted that this summit will create valuable opportunities for ECO member countries and contribute to the development of regional cooperation.
The Iranian official added that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will declare a principled stance on environmental protection during his visit to Türkiye, where he's set to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference. Iran has consistently maintained a significant level of engagement regarding environmental protection at international forums.
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