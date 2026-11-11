Azerbaijan Railways Boosts Cargo Transportation By 13% In Ten Months
According to ADY, cargo transportation totaled 13.9 million tons in the same period of 2025. In October this year alone, 1.7 million tons of cargo were transported, representing a 22% year-on-year increase.
Transit cargo transportation rose by 20% to 6.58 million tons from January through October this year. In October, transit cargo totaled 817,000 tons, up 49% compared to the same month last year.
Container transportation totaled 132,500 TEU during the reporting period, up 18% from 112,400 TEU in the same period last year. In October, container transportation increased by 67% year-on-year to 16,200 TEU.
The report also noted increases in the number of block trains received from China and cargo volumes handled at the Astara Terminal and Baku Port.
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