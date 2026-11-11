Turkmenistan Seeks Partnerships To Expand Cross-Border Telecom Networks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is interested in expanding international cooperation in telecommunications infrastructure, including the development of cross-border fiber-optic networks, the press service of the country's government reported.

The statement was made by Turkmenistan's Minister of Communications, Hajymyrat Hudaygulyyev, at the 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (PP-26), which is currently taking place in Doha, Qatar.

In his address, the minister outlined Turkmenistan's progress in digital transformation since the previous ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in 2022, highlighting the implementation of the country's Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy.

He noted that Turkmenistan is expanding access to high-speed internet, upgrading its backbone fiber-optic networks, establishing modern data centers and introducing fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications technology. The country is also developing e-government and digital financial services while improving access to modern communications in remote areas.

Hudaygulyyev also highlighted the role of Turkmenistan's national communications satellite, TürkmenÄlem 52.0°E, which provides connectivity, television broadcasting and data transmission. He said Turkmenistan is ready to share its experience in satellite communications and offer international partners commercial and infrastructure services using its national satellite capacity.

The minister also presented Arkadag as Turkmenistan's first smart city, developed using environmentally friendly technologies, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things solutions. In this regard, the country expressed interest in exchanging international experience and best practices in the design, construction and operation of innovative cities.

Turkmenistan also expressed its readiness to establish new partnerships in telecommunications infrastructure, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Developing the region's transit telecommunications capacity was identified as another priority. The country pointed to its geographical position at the intersection of major Eurasian transport routes and ongoing cross-border fiber-optic projects.

Hudaygulyyev further confirmed Turkmenistan's support for the draft ITU Strategic Plan for 2028-2031, emphasizing the importance of universal connectivity, narrowing the digital divide and accelerating sustainable digital transformation.