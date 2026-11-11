UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Total revenues were US$21.4 million, representing an increase of 1.1% from US$21.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Total revenues across different business lines were as follows:



GlocalMe MeowGo business: US$17.4 million, representing a decrease of 9.9% from US$19.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.



GlocalMe SIM business: US$2.0 million, representing an increase of 40.3% from US$1.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.



GlocalMe IoT business: US$1.2 million, representing an increase of 496.5% from US$0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.



GlocalMe Life business: US$0.5 million, representing an increase of 189.9% from US$0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

PetPhone business: US$0.3 million, representing an increase of 285.0% from US$0.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit was US$11.1 million, representing a decrease of 2.1% from US$11.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Income from operations was US$0.2 million, compared to US$9.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss was US$0.3 million, compared to net income of US$9.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was US$0.6 million, compared to adjusted net income of US$0.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was negative US$0.2 million, compared to positive US$1.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights



Total data consumed in the third quarter through the Company's platform was 48,804 terabytes (7,223 terabytes procured by the Company and 41,581 terabytes procured by our business partners), representing a decrease of 0.5% from 49,044 terabytes in the third quarter of 2025.

Average daily active users (“DAU”) in the third quarter were 431,245, representing an increase of 22.4% from 352,227 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average DAU in the third quarter from GlocalMe IoT business was 79,199, representing an increase of 271.4% from 21,322 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average DAU in the third quarter from GlocalMe SIM business was 39,294, representing an increase of 142.1% from 16,231 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average DAU in the third quarter from GlocalMe Life business was 17,913, representing an increase of 844.3% from 1,897 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average DAU in the third quarter from PetPhone business was 2,557, representing an increase of 572.9% from 380 in the third quarter of 2025.

Average DAU in the third quarter from GlocalMe MeowGo business was 292,282, representing a decrease of 6.4% from 312,397 in the third quarter of 2025.

Average monthly active users (“MAU”) in the third quarter were 867,935, representing an increase of 14.0% from 761,586 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average MAU in the third quarter from GlocalMe IoT business was 125,190, representing an increase of 241.8% from 36,622 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average MAU in the third quarter from GlocalMe SIM business was 130,274, representing an increase of 67.0% from 77,992 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average MAU in the third quarter from GlocalMe Life business was 33,252, representing an increase of 627.6% from 4,570 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average MAU in the third quarter from PetPhone business was 3,197, representing an increase of 499.8% from 533 in the third quarter of 2025.

Average MAU in the third quarter from GlocalMe MeowGo business was 576,022, representing a decrease of 10.3% from 641,869 in the third quarter of 2025.

As a proportion of daily active terminals, 54.6% of daily active terminals were from uCloudlink 1.0 international data connectivity services and 45.4% of daily active terminals were from uCloudlink 2.0 local data connectivity services during the third quarter of 2026. Average daily data usage per terminal was 1.37 GB in September 2026.

Average daily active terminals (“DAT”) in the third quarter were 373,034 (15,824 owned by the Company and 357,210 not owned by the Company), representing an increase of 12.1% from 332,674 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average DAT in the third quarter from GlocalMe IoT business was 63,521, representing an increase of 350.4% from 14,104 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average DAT in the third quarter from GlocalMe SIM business was 15,227, representing an increase of 41.5% from 10,758 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average DAT in the third quarter from GlocalMe Life business was 16,957, representing an increase of 1,083.3% from 1,433 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average DAT in the third quarter from PetPhone business was 523, representing an increase of 388.8% from 107 in the third quarter of 2025.

Average DAT in the third quarter from GlocalMe MeowGo business was 276,806, representing a decrease of 9.6% from 306,272 in the third quarter of 2025.

Average monthly active terminals (“MAT”) in the third quarter were 804,255, representing an increase of 13.9% from 706,284 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average MAT in the third quarter from GlocalMe IoT business was 112,844, representing an increase of 238.1% from 33,373 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average MAT in the third quarter from GlocalMe SIM business was 103,836, representing an increase of 48.5% from 69,920 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average MAT in the third quarter from GlocalMe Life business was 32,067, representing an increase of 789.8% from 3,604 in the third quarter of 2025.



Average MAT in the third quarter from PetPhone business was 1,058, representing an increase of 253.8% from 299 in the third quarter of 2025.

Average MAT in the third quarter from GlocalMe MeowGo business was 554,450, representing a decrease of 7.5% from 599,088 in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had served 3,270 business partners in 65 countries and regions. The Company had 217 patents with 184 approved and 33 pending approval, while the pool of SIM cards was from 396 MNOs globally as of September 30, 2026.



Executive Commentary

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, commented,“As anticipated, our total revenues regained positive growth momentum on a year-over-year basis during the third quarter of 2026, landing at the high end of our guidance range. Despite macro headwinds, geopolitical tensions, rising memory chip costs, and extended component lead times, our resilient business model delivered robust growth across new business lines. Importantly, we generated positive operating cash inflow of US$1.0 million for the first time this year, further strengthening our financial foundation.”

“We strongly believe that 'good connectivity is the foundation of artificial intelligence (AI),' especially when reliable networks are critical for safety during turbulent periods marked by natural disasters or conflict. Driven by this vision, we achieved key commercial breakthroughs across our business during the third quarter.

In our GlocalMe MeowGo business, we capitalized on two strategic opportunities. The first was in our premium segment, where our MeowGo G50 Max with AI-powered HyperConn® technology, the world's leading Sky-to-Ground integrated mobile connectivity hub, generated better-than-expected sales, demonstrating that demand for premium solutions remains highly resilient to macroeconomic headwinds. The second was in local connectivity markets, where our latest 4G/5G CPE solution delivered strong sales growth and deepened our penetration. Powered by the same AI-powered HyperConn® technology, which provides intelligent switching between fixed and mobile networks and real-time congestion detection, the solution delivers highly reliable connectivity for home and office environments. It reinforces our local broadband strategy and allows us to expand beyond one-time hardware sales into recurring data connectivity revenue.

Our GlocalMe IoT business delivered impressive momentum during the quarter, with revenue surging 496.5% year-over-year. This was driven by accelerating deployment of our integrated data connectivity solutions across a growing installed base of smart devices, particularly in sectors such as in-car infotainment and security cameras. As this installed base expands and data usage increases, recurring data connectivity revenue is expected to scale. We remain well positioned to capture further demand as smart hardware partners rapidly extend their international footprint.

GlocalMe SIM/eSIM business forms another key growth engine, with our OTA and eSIM solutions ranking among the top 10 products on major Chinese e-commerce platforms for key Asia-Pacific travel routes. Further demonstrating our technological strength, the eSIM Trio, co-developed with MNOs and MVNOs, leverages our hardware-based multi-IMSI capabilities to provide enhanced security and coverage for domestic and overseas use. GlocalMe Life business achieved steady MAU growth, with its key solution, UniCord Pro, gaining strong momentum.

Our PetPhone/PetPogo ecosystem continues to evolve its 'AI-powered + Social' model. Unlike single-function devices on the market, PetPhone operates like a mobile phone, enabling 'anytime, anywhere' two-way communication between pets and their owners. We launched our pet AI agent on the PetPogo app, and our next-generation PetCam, an AI-powered camera, is in the final stages of development and is set to launch in the fourth quarter. Following several quarters of significant marketing investments, PetPhone's consumer value proposition is now materializing and is gaining meaningful market traction. We are receiving highly positive feedback both at major offline events, such as IFA 2026, and from users and influencers across leading global social media platforms. Our distribution is expanding as well. In Europe, we have placed PetPhone in the retail network of a regional telecom operator, and in China we have been added to the centralized procurement catalogs of three major telecom operators, which facilitates SIM issuance and helps build our partner ecosystem.”

“Looking ahead, our focus will be on executing our strategic priorities to drive sustainable growth. We will continue to invest in R&D and marketing to scale our key business lines, while maintaining disciplined operational management to improve operating leverage. The share repurchase program announced in the third quarter reflects management's confidence in our long-term fundamentals. We believe our solid execution and continued innovation will position us well to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$21.4 million, representing an increase of 1.1% from US$21.1 million in the same period of 2025.



Revenues from services were US$16.0 million, representing a decrease of 6.1% from US$17.0 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in revenues from international data connectivity services.



Revenues from data connectivity services were US$13.0 million, representing a decrease of 4.8% from US$13.6 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in revenues from international data connectivity services to US$10.4 million in the third quarter of 2026 from US$11.9 million in the same period of 2025, reflecting softer outbound travel demand from China amid macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties, which was partially offset by an increase in revenues from local data connectivity services to US$2.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 from US$1.7 million in the same period of 2025, which was primarily driven by the expansion of GlocalMe IoT business.

Revenues from PaaS and SaaS services were US$2.5 million, representing a decrease of 14.6% from US$3.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Revenues from sales of products were US$5.4 million, representing an increase of 30.8% from US$4.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of US$0.9 million in sales of terminals and an increase of US$0.4 million in sales of other products. Geographic Distribution

During the third quarter of 2026, as a percentage of our total revenues, mainland China contributed 33.7%, Japan contributed 32.1%, North America contributed 12.3%, and other countries and regions contributed the remaining 21.9%, compared to 35.1%, 33.2%, 15.4% and 16.3%, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was US$10.3 million, representing an increase of 4.8% from US$9.8 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase of US$1.5 million in cost of products sold, which was partially offset by a decrease of US$1.0 million in cost of services.



Cost of services was US$6.4 million, representing a decrease of 14.1% from US$7.4 million in the same period of 2025, which was in line with the decrease of revenues from services. Cost of products sold was US$3.9 million, representing an increase of 62.4% from US$2.4 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to product mix and higher component costs, particularly memory chips.

Gross Profit

Overall gross profit was US$11.1 million, compared to US$11.3 million in the same period of 2025. Overall gross margin was 51.8% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 53.6% in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit on services was US$9.6 million, compared to US$9.6 million in the same period of 2025. Gross margin on services was 60.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 56.6% in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit on sales of products was US$1.5 million, compared to US$1.7 million in the same period of 2025. Gross margin on sales of products was 26.8% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 41.0% in the same period of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$11.6 million, compared to US$11.2 million in the same period of 2025.



Research and development expenses were US$1.9 million, representing an increase of 26.9% from US$1.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase of US$0.4 million in staff costs.

Sales and marketing expenses were US$7.0 million, representing an increase of 4.8% from US$6.7 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase of US$0.6 million in promotion fees, which was partially offset by a decrease of US$0.4 million in service fees. General and administrative expenses were US$2.7 million, representing a decrease of 10.8% from US$3.0 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to a decrease of US$0.2 million in staff costs, and a decrease of US$0.1 million in share-based compensation expenses.



Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$0.2 million, compared to US$9.2 million in the same period of 2025, which reflected an US$8.7 million fair value gain recognized on other investments.

Net Interest Expenses

Net interest expenses were US$0.1 million, compared to US$0.01 million in the same period of 2025.

Net (Loss)/Income

Net loss was US$0.3 million, compared to net income of US$9.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net loss, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments and share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, was US$0.6 million, compared to adjusted net income of US$0.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments, share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, interest expenses, income tax expenses, and depreciation and amortization, was negative US$0.2 million, compared to positive US$1.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Basic and Diluted (Loss)/Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.01 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.24 in the same period of 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$26.5 million, compared to US$25.2 million as of June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to US$1.7 million in proceeds from the sale of our entire equity interest in Beijing Huaxianglianxin Technology Company, the net inflow of US$1.0 million from operations, and net proceeds of US$1.5 million from bank borrowings, which were partially offset by a repayment of US$3.0 million in bank borrowings.

Capital Expenditures (“CAPEX”)

CAPEX was US$0.1 million, compared to US$0.5 million in the same period of 2025.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2026, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between US$22.5 million and US$25.5 million, representing an increase of 1.8% to 15.4% compared to the same period of 2025.

The Company currently expects total revenues for the full year of 2026 to be in the range of US$79.0 million to US$ 82.0 million, narrowing the previously announced range of US$75.0 million to US$85.0 million.

The estimates above constitute forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions of market and operating conditions and customer demand. These estimates are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to preliminary financial results, and are not guarantees of future performance and may differ materially from actual results.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments and share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments, share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, interest expense, income tax expenses and depreciation and amortization.

The Company believes that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss). The Company believes that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non- GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments and share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 (9:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Listeners may access the call by dialing: