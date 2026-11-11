Homestack Launches Homestack MCP, Connecting Branded Real Estate Apps To Chatgpt, Claude, Grok And Other AI Assistants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agents and brokerages can ask AI about their clients' app activity and act on it, from building saved searches to sharing personalized property collections.

- William Grewal, CEO of HomestackLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HomeStack, the platform behind white label, MLS connected mobile apps for real estate agents, teams, and brokerages, has announced HomeStack MCP. The new connection links ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and other compatible AI assistants to the data inside an agent's branded HomeStack app.Real estate agents can ask a question like“Which of my clients have been most engaged this week?” and get an answer drawn from real client activity. They can then ask their AI assistant to help them follow up.AI That Does the Work, Not Just Explains ItHomeStack MCP is built on Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI assistants securely connect to outside platforms and tools. It headlines an expanded HomeStack AI lineup.Ask a general AI tool how to build a saved search for a client, and it will walk you through the steps. Ask HomeStack AI, and it prepares the saved search for you.Every time a client uses an agent's branded app, they leave signals behind: the homes they view, the properties they save, the neighborhoods they explore, and the searches they create. HomeStack MCP turns that first party activity into something an agent can act on in a single conversation. You can ask things like:-“What types of homes has Michael been exploring?”-“Find listings that match Sarah's preferences, create a collection, and add notes on why each home could be a fit.”-“Find Jessica G. in Follow Up Boss, give her a new user account, and assign her a tailored search.”Collections are shared through HomeStack's existing workflow and push notifications, with the agent's review and confirmation where required.“Our clients' apps already know a lot about what buyers want. Which homes they keep coming back to, which neighborhoods they search late at night. The data was never the problem. Finding the time to dig through it was. Now an agent can just ask, in the AI tool they already use, and get straight to the follow up that wins the deal,” said Will Grewal, CEO at HomeStack.Smarter Push NotificationsHomeStack already lets agents send custom push notifications to clients who use their branded app. With HomeStack MCP, an agent can ask their AI assistant to suggest pushes based on what clients have actually been doing, like a price drop alert for buyers who saved homes in a certain neighborhood or an open house reminder for clients watching a listing.Agents can also have their AI check what's happening locally, like a new restaurant opening or a community event, and turn it into a push for homeowners in their area. Local content like this keeps an agent top of mind with a neighborhood. Once the agent approves, the AI tells HomeStack to send the push.Works With the Rest of the Tech StackMany CRMs, transaction management platforms, and productivity tools offer their own MCP connectors. When those are connected to the same AI assistant, agents can build flows that run across all of them. A single conversation can pull a new lead from the CRM, set them up in the branded app with a tailored search, and draft a personal follow up email.HomeStack clients already use their branded apps to stay with buyers well past the first download, and HomeStack MCP builds on that.“It's not just a lead capture tool. You can use it to actually get to the finish line,” said Justin Howell of ONE Florida Group, a Real Brokerage partner.HomeStack MCP joins two AI tools already in the AI lineup:-Super Listings which turns listing photos into a cinematic fly through video in about five minutes. According to HomeStack, Super Listings see 40% higher engagement than standard listings.-AI Social GraphicsRead more details on the HomeStack blog.About HomeStackHomeStack builds white label, MLS connected mobile apps for real estate agents, teams, and brokerages. For more than a decade, HomeStack has helped real estate professionals put their own brand directly in the hands of their clients, with MLS coverage across the entire United States plus Canada and Mexico. More than 1,000 clients use HomeStack, serving hundreds of thousands of agents and millions of consumers. Learn more at homestack.

Media Contact: Evey Simon

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HomeStack Launches HomeStack MCP, Connecting Branded Real Estate Apps to ChatGPT, Claude, Grok and Other AI Assistants News Provided By Newswire November 11, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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