Scarescore Joins American Film Market To Turn Audience Fear Into Marketing Fuel

ScareScore explores how biometric audience engagement could amplify word of mouth, stretch P&A budgets, and support film releases worldwide.

- JP Ouellette, Co-Founder, ScareScoreCENTURY CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Films are known for making hearts race. ScareScore turns that reaction into something your audience can measure, share, and compete over.ScareScore, a biometric entertainment tech solution, joins the American Film Market as a Premiere Sponsor, with the goal of connecting with filmmakers, sales companies, and distributors to explore a new way to build engagement around releases worldwide.Through patented syncing technology, ScareScore connects your smartphone and compatible wearable to the film you're watching. Real-time physiological signals, including heart rate, heart-rate variability, and movement, become a personalized ScareScore, giving you a new way to experience entertainment and share its impact.Beginning with horror, the concept is simple: "Your body is the review."Turn Audience Reactions Into Audience Reach:Viewers become part of the experience, sharing a personal ScareScore on social media, comparing reactions, and challenging friends to see how they measure up. Human response becomes a conversation starter that can introduce the film to its next audience.Filmmakers gain another perspective on how audiences physically experience your work, complementing traditional audience testing and written reviews. As a distributor, you gain a new participation layer around your release, giving viewers a personal reason to keep talking after the credits roll.Make P&A Investment Go Further:When distribution companies are releasing a film, attention is expensive. ScareScore aims to help extend the impact of your prints and advertising investment by turning audience participation into additional exposure.A campaign brings more viewers to each film. Shared scores and challenges could carry that campaign further, reaching friends and followers through personal interaction. If those exchanges attract new viewers, you could reduce reliance on additional paid impressions and lower audience acquisition costs.For independent releases, that potential is especially meaningful: more opportunities for discovery and word of mouth from a limited marketing budget. ScareScore's focus is on exploring and measuring that opportunity with release partners.Connect Film Release Across Global Markets:Whether selling worldwide rights or planning a local release, ScareScore offers an engagement concept that adapts across territories: watch, react, share, compare.For sales companies, that creates an additional marketing opportunity to explore with international buyers. For distributors, it offers a format for localized campaigns and audience challenges built around your release schedule. For film markets worldwide, it opens a conversation between technology providers and the companies bringing films to audiences.ScareScore is building toward a biometric record that can follow a film from theatrical exhibition through streaming and home viewing, creating fresh opportunities for participation as it reaches new audiences. Because the technology connects through viewers' smartphones and compatible wearables, you can explore that potential without requiring new exhibitor hardware.“Fimmakers put everything into getting a film made. We want to help turn the reaction it earns into momentum for its release,” said ScareScore co-founder JP Ouellette.“When an audience has something personal to share, you give that experience a life beyond the screening. ScareScore's goal is to help your film travel further, and your marketing dollars work harder.”“Supporting the American Film Market puts us directly in conversation with the people bringing films to audiences worldwide,” Ouellette continued.“We're here to explore how ScareScore can become part of everyone's release strategy, from the first theatrical audience to viewers discovering the film at home.”Visit ScareScore staff in person all week at the Fairmont to explore a release partnership.About ScareScore:ScareScore is a biometric entertainment tech solution that transforms real-time audience reactions into personalized, shareable scores. Beginning with horror, its patented syncing technology connects your smartphone and compatible wearable to the film you're watching, creating a new connection between entertainment, audience participation, and discovery.Your body is the review.

ScareScore

ScareScore

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

ScareScore | Your Body Is the Review | Official Commercial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ScareScore Joins American Film Market to Turn Audience Fear Into Marketing Fuel News Provided By CYNQ Labs November 11, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.