Stride Makes At-Home DNA, Blood And Gut Health Testing More Accessible This Black Friday

Stride's at-home DNA test kit. This Black Friday, every Stride test is 40% off, including the new MTHFR & Methylation Test.

This Black Friday, from 20 - 30 November, every Stride test will be 40% off, and customers can add half-price supplements to tests for the first three months.

- Andrew Steele, Olympic medallist, founder and CEO of StrideLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stride, the UK at-home health testing and supplements brand, will cut the price of every test by 40% this Black Friday, as part of a push to make DNA, blood and gut health testing accessible to more people. The sale runs from 20 November until midnight on 30 November, or customers can sign up at getstride for early access.Every test will also come with 50% off the first three months of a Stride supplement subscription.BLACK FRIDAY PRICES- Optimal Health DNA Test: £191.40 (RRP £319). 110 genes across 45 reports in five areas: methylation, nutrition, fitness, sleep, stress, and skin. From a cheek swab, with results in about 10 working days.- MTHFR & Methylation Test: £99 (RRP £165). Both MTHFR variants (C677T and A1298C), COMT and 16 more methylation genes, from a cheek swab, with results in about 10 working days.- Gut Health Test: £239.40 with 6-monthly testing (RRP £399). 300+ gut bacteria, from a stool sample, with results in up to 25 working days.- Optimal Bloods Test: £239.40 with 6-monthly testing (RRP £399). 70+ biomarkers, from a blood draw at home or at work (UK only), with results within 7 working days.At £99, the MTHFR & Methylation Test costs less than many UK tests that read MTHFR alone, and it covers 18 methylation genes with a 1:1 consultation included. Other UK methylation gene tests cost from around £230 to over £400.DNA and gut samples are collected at home and posted back. For the Optimal Bloods Test, a qualified phlebotomist comes to the customer's home or workplace anywhere in the UK. Results arrive in MyStride, Stride's online portal, with an AI-powered protocol that ranks what to focus on first. Every Stride health test includes a free 1:1 consultation with a Stride nutrition and dietetics expert.HALF-PRICE SUPPLEMENTS WITH ANY TESTAnyone who buys a health test can add Stride supplements at 50% off the first three months of a quarterly subscription:- SD-01: a liposomal liquid multivitamin with 18 vitamins and minerals, including methylfolate and methylcobalamin (B12)- MS-01: a methylated B vitamin complex with methylfolate, methylcobalamin (B12), B6 and TMG- GS-01: a probiotic with 12 billion live cultures from 5 strains, plus prebiotic fibreSupplements bought on their own will be 25% off. The Optimal Health DNA Test, Gut Health Test and Optimal Bloods Test also come with a free welcome gift."Black Friday is usually about getting people to buy more stuff. We wanted ours to make it easier for more people to understand their own health. When I was competing, I had a team measuring everything and telling me what to change. Stride gives everyone that: tests that show how your body works, an expert who turns the results into a plan you can follow, and supplements to support you. Taking 40% off every test is the simplest way to get that to more people," said Andrew Steele, Olympic medallist, founder and CEO of Stride.THE OFFER- Tests: 40% off every Stride test- Supplements with any test: 50% off the first three months of SD-01, MS-01 and GS-01- Supplements on their own: 25% off- Dates: 20 November until midnight on 30 November 2026, or sign up at getstride for early access- Where: getstrideStride's tests are not diagnostic tests. Speak to your doctor before taking supplements if you're pregnant, breastfeeding or taking medication.ABOUT STRIDEStride gives everyone the kind of support an Olympic athlete gets. Founded by Olympic medallist Andrew Steele and launched in 2024, it builds a picture of your biology from DNA, gut microbiome and, in the UK, blood tests. A dietetics expert then turns it into a short, actionable plan, supported by Stride's own high-quality, targeted supplements. In October 2026, Stride raised a £4.6m Seed round from Arāya Ventures, Better Ventures, Morgan Stanley Inclusive and Sustainable Ventures, and Innovate UK. Stride is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from 148 reviews. More at getstride.

Hilly Thorn

Stride Health Group Ltd

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Stride Makes At-Home DNA, Blood and Gut Health Testing More Accessible This Black Friday News Provided By Stride Health Group Ltd November 11, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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