Love-All Coffee Serves Up Farm-Direct Specialty Coffee For The Tennis Community

Sweet Spot packed for a tennis weekend

Find your Sweet Spot with Love-All Coffee

Love-All Coffee Founder Augusto Carneiro carrying coffee beans in Brazil

Founded by former Division 1 tennis player and veteran coffee roaster Augusto Carneiro, the new brand pairs Brazilian family-farm roots with a love of the game

- Augusto CarneiroPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love-All Coffee announced the launch of its tennis-inspired specialty coffee line, now available at loveallcoffee. Founder Augusto Carneiro created the brand to offer three farm-direct, 100% specialty Arabica roasts designed to "elevate your coffee game at home" and to share a love of tennis, one cup at a time.Carneiro grew up playing tennis on a clay court his grandfather built on the family coffee farm in Brazil. Tennis brought him to the United States to play Division I college tennis, and coffee became his career. For more than 20 years he has sourced and roasted farm-direct coffee, building Nossa Familia Coffee in Portland, Oregon. Love-All brings his two passions together under one name.The launch lineup features three roasts, each named for a moment on court:· Sweet Spot (Medium Roast): chocolate and caramel with a smooth finish· Break Point (Medium-Dark Roast): dark chocolate with a hint of roasted nuts· Drop Shot (Swiss Water Decaf): chocolate and stone fruit with a balanced bodyAll of the coffee is sourced farm-direct from family and friends at prices well above Fair Trade. It is roasted on energy-efficient equipment and shipped fresh to customers' doors."My goal is simple: elevate your coffee game at home and share our love of tennis, one cup at a time," said Augusto Carneiro, founder of Love-All Coffee. "Coffee and tennis have been part of my life since I was a kid on my grandfather's farm. Love-All is my way of bringing those two worlds to players and fans everywhere."Love-All Coffee is available now at loveallcoffee. Subscribers save 20%, orders over $45 ship free, and new email subscribers get 10% off their first order. Follow along on Instagram at all and #LOVEALLCOFFEE.

Augusto Carneiro

Love-All Coffee

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Love-All Coffee Serves Up Farm-Direct Specialty Coffee for the Tennis Community News Provided By Carefree Covered RV Storage November 11, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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