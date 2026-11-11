FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dawn Whitney, Founder & CEO of ElevateX Leadership Collective, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how mindfulness, self-awareness, and intentional action can transform leadership and create sustainable success.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Whitney explores how leaders can move beyond perfectionism, over-functioning, and the pressure to constantly prove themselves. She introduces her Leadership Pause framework-Notice, Pause, Choose-and explains how emotional awareness, compassion, and intentional responses can strengthen workplace relationships while supporting personal well-being.“You don't have to wait for life to get better to start living better,” said Whitney.Dawn's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Dawn Whitney Joins Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 11, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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