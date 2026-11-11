Ayam Brandtm Nurtures Healthier Futures With #Ayambersamamu: Bekal Sihat Masa Depan
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>The CSR initiative promotes healthier habits among school children through nutrition education, practical food skills, and sustainability, alongside nationwide food donations to orphanages and welfare homes KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Ayam BrandTM, a household name with over 130 years of heritage, has recently completed its #AyamBersamaMu: Bekal Sihat Masa Depan CSR initiative, reaching 10 primary schools across 10 states in Peninsular Malaysia while supporting over 700 beneficiaries through food donations to 20 orphanages and welfare homes nationwide.
The school-based programme combines nutrition education, hands-on meal preparation, and sustainability activities to help students develop healthier eating habits and a better understanding of environmental responsibility. Through these activities, students gained practical knowledge and skills to make more informed choices in their everyday lives. Together with its nationwide food donation initiative, #AyamBersamaMu reflects Ayam BrandTM's continued commitment to making nutritious food more accessible, encouraging sustainable habits among younger generations and supporting communities in need.
Learning and Practicing the Foundations of Healthy Eating
The programme featured an interactive Ayam Brand Nutrition Health Talk led by Puan Shazwani binti Magini from the Jabatan Kesihatan Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya, introduced students to balanced eating, food groups, and portioning through the familiar“Suku-Suku Separuh” concept promoted by the Ministry of Health Malaysia. Students learnt about key nutrients found in Ayam BrandTM products, such as protein and Omega-3, and their roles in supporting growth and overall wellbeing.
Students then put their learning into practice during their Kemahiran Hidup classes, preparing simple, nutritious meals such as Pulled Chicken sandwiches, wraps and Teriyaki Pulled Chicken rice bowls using Ayam BrandTM products.
Giving Everyday Cans a New Life
The learning journey continued through Kebun Ayam Brand, where students worked with their schools' Kelab Kelestarian or Kelab Alam Sekitar to repurpose Ayam BrandTM cans and other recyclable materials into creative additions to their school gardens. Through the Kebun Ayam Brand contest, students learnt about upcycling, waste reduction, and environmental responsibility while developing their creativity and teamwork. The initiative reflects Ayam BrandTM's ongoing commitment to encouraging sustainable habits among younger generations and supporting communities in need.
“At Ayam BrandTM, we believe that nurturing healthier futures goes beyond providing nutritious food. Through #AyamBersamaMu: Bekal Sihat Masa Depan, we hope to make learning about nutrition, food preparation and sustainability meaningful and enjoyable, while encouraging healthy habits that stay with children as they grow,” says Teoh Wei Ling, Marketing Director, Ayam BrandTM.
Extending the Impact Beyond Schools
Beyond the school programme, Ayam BrandTM has also completed its nationwide food donation initiative, reaching more than 700 beneficiaries from 20 orphanages and welfare homes across Malaysia. The initiative reflects the brand's continued commitment to supporting underprivileged communities by helping make nutritious and convenient food more accessible.
With all 10 school activations completed and food donations delivered to 20 orphanages and welfare homes nationwide, #AyamBersamaMu: Bekal Sihat Masa Depan brings together education, practical skills, sustainability and community support. Through these efforts, Ayam BrandTM continues to contribute towards healthier communities today while nurturing better habits for generations to come. --br->TikTok:
The school-based programme combines nutrition education, hands-on meal preparation, and sustainability activities to help students develop healthier eating habits and a better understanding of environmental responsibility. Through these activities, students gained practical knowledge and skills to make more informed choices in their everyday lives. Together with its nationwide food donation initiative, #AyamBersamaMu reflects Ayam BrandTM's continued commitment to making nutritious food more accessible, encouraging sustainable habits among younger generations and supporting communities in need.
Learning and Practicing the Foundations of Healthy Eating
The programme featured an interactive Ayam Brand Nutrition Health Talk led by Puan Shazwani binti Magini from the Jabatan Kesihatan Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya, introduced students to balanced eating, food groups, and portioning through the familiar“Suku-Suku Separuh” concept promoted by the Ministry of Health Malaysia. Students learnt about key nutrients found in Ayam BrandTM products, such as protein and Omega-3, and their roles in supporting growth and overall wellbeing.
Students then put their learning into practice during their Kemahiran Hidup classes, preparing simple, nutritious meals such as Pulled Chicken sandwiches, wraps and Teriyaki Pulled Chicken rice bowls using Ayam BrandTM products.
Giving Everyday Cans a New Life
The learning journey continued through Kebun Ayam Brand, where students worked with their schools' Kelab Kelestarian or Kelab Alam Sekitar to repurpose Ayam BrandTM cans and other recyclable materials into creative additions to their school gardens. Through the Kebun Ayam Brand contest, students learnt about upcycling, waste reduction, and environmental responsibility while developing their creativity and teamwork. The initiative reflects Ayam BrandTM's ongoing commitment to encouraging sustainable habits among younger generations and supporting communities in need.
“At Ayam BrandTM, we believe that nurturing healthier futures goes beyond providing nutritious food. Through #AyamBersamaMu: Bekal Sihat Masa Depan, we hope to make learning about nutrition, food preparation and sustainability meaningful and enjoyable, while encouraging healthy habits that stay with children as they grow,” says Teoh Wei Ling, Marketing Director, Ayam BrandTM.
Extending the Impact Beyond Schools
Beyond the school programme, Ayam BrandTM has also completed its nationwide food donation initiative, reaching more than 700 beneficiaries from 20 orphanages and welfare homes across Malaysia. The initiative reflects the brand's continued commitment to supporting underprivileged communities by helping make nutritious and convenient food more accessible.
With all 10 school activations completed and food donations delivered to 20 orphanages and welfare homes nationwide, #AyamBersamaMu: Bekal Sihat Masa Depan brings together education, practical skills, sustainability and community support. Through these efforts, Ayam BrandTM continues to contribute towards healthier communities today while nurturing better habits for generations to come. --br->TikTok:
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