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DOBOT Unveils Three New Products at Its 2026 Robotics Ecosystem Conference

11.11.2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST

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FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOBOT unveiled three new robotics platforms - LUMO, PULSA and the CRH Series - at the Dobot Robotics Ecosystem Conference & Product Launch 2026 in Frankfurt.



The event brought together close to 200 manufacturing executives, system integrators, researchers and automation specialists from across Europe, with 18 live solutions covering embodied intelligence, industrial automation and education. Three New Platforms DOBOT LUMO DOBOT LUMO is a new-generation embodied intelligent robot designed for home companionship, research and education, and commercial service applications. Powered by DOBOT's DobotWAM embodied foundation model, LUMO combines vision-language-action modelling with 3D spatial understanding, robot motion constraints and closed-loop real-world data. PULSA PULSA is a high-speed industrial collaborative robot for applications including machine tending, sorting, assembly and logistics. It is available in 7 kg and 12 kg payload versions, with repeatability of ±0.02 mm and ±0.03 mm respectively. Maximum J6 joint speed reaches 790°/s for PULSA 7 and 735°/s for PULSA 12. It supports high-speed automation and human-robot collaboration, with ISO 13849-1 PLd Cat. 3 functional safety and over 20 configurable safety functions. DOBOT CRH Series The DOBOT CRH Series is designed for demanding applications such as welding, spraying and inspection. Available in 7 kg and 12 kg payload versions, CRH reaches a J6 joint speed of 450°/s and an instantaneous TCP speed of 7 m/s. DOBOT's HyperMove algorithm optimises acceleration, deceleration and motion trajectories to reduce vibration and mechanical impact. Internal cable routing simplifies integration of vision systems and end-of-arm tooling. The series also features joint torque sensing, TÜV certification and over 30 configurable safety functions. From Robotics Platforms to Complete Solutions DOBOT highlighted how ecosystem partners help turn robotic platforms into deployable solutions. Partners including Siemens, SCHUNK, Mech-Mind, SICK, Piab, OnRobot and SCHMALZ, among others, participated in the event and contributed to live demonstrations in welding, palletizing, machine tending, vision-based handling, embodied intelligence and education. Industrial customers Unsinn and Unista shared their experiences in palletizing and welding. Other sessions explored standards, safety and Physical AI adoption in European manufacturing. The education programme brought together DOBOT and experts from organisations including Fraunhofer, the Technical University of Munich and Tecnalia, with discussions focused on robotics research platforms, interoperability, safety and real-world deployment. The event underscored DOBOT's focus on advancing robotics from technical demonstrations to practical, scalable applications across industries. CONTACT: ...



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