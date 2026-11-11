Disclosure According To Article 5(1)(B) Of The EU Regulation No. 596/2014 And Article 2(3) Of The Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 1St Interim Report
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Alzchem Group AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Report
11.11.2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 Trostberg, November 9th, 2026 1 st Interim Report In the period from November 2nd, 2026, up to and including November 6th, 2026, a total of 13,318 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2026/2027, the commencement of which was announced on November 2nd, 2026, in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 13,318. The acquisition was carried out exclusively by a financial institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's electronic trading system (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG. The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:
1 Rounded to two decimal places
This information, as well as detailed information on the individual daily transactions relating to the buyback programme, is also published on the Company's website at #c18518.
Alzchem Group AG
- Managing Board -
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YHG1
|WKN:
|A41YHG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
|EQS News ID:
|2432696
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2432696 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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