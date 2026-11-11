GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Capital Markets Day

GBC AG and Apaton Finance invite investors to the Zefiro Investor Day on November 19, 2026

11.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GBC AG and Apaton Finance invite investors to the Zefiro Investor Day on November 19, 2026

Free online capital markets event: One hour dedicated to a company presentation and moderated Q&A with the management of Zefiro Methane Corp.

Augsburg / Hanover, 11. November 2026 – GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH invite investors to the Zefiro Investor Day on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET. The new digital event format dedicates a full hour to a single company, providing time for an in-depth presentation and a moderated Q&A session. Zefiro Methane Corp. will be the first company featured. The event will take place online via Zoom, and participation is free of charge.

Zefiro Methane Corp. ( Cboe Canada: ZEFI | Frankfurt: Y6B | OTCQB: ZEFIF ) specialises in permanently plugging orphaned oil and gas wells and reducing the associated methane emissions. The company operates across 13 U.S. states. Its services range from monitoring and well plugging to site restoration and carbon credits, drawing on approximately 50 years of industry experience passed down through generations.

Direct dialogue with management

During the Investor Day, Catherine Flax, CEO, and Luke Plants, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, will present Zefiro's business model, recent developments and outlook. The subsequent Q&A session will be moderated by Matthias Greiffenberger, GBC Investment Research.

The one-hour format will give investors an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the company and submit questions about its strategy, operational progress and growth opportunities.

Significant remediation needs and additional demand

According to the information provided for the event, approximately 3.5 million abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells are on record in the United States and Canada. Around 14 million Americans live within one mile of a documented orphan well. The U.S. government has allocated USD 4.7 billion to plug such wells.

Permanently sealing these wells is intended to prevent methane, other harmful gases and oil from escaping, while protecting the surrounding air, groundwater and land. Beyond government contracts, Zefiro sees additional demand from power and data centre developers whose projects require the remediation of leaking legacy wells.

Recent corporate developments

Recent developments include the completion of a non-brokered private placement generating gross proceeds of approximately CAD 5.0 million. Zefiro also reported a backlog of awarded government well-plugging projects totalling approximately USD 40 million, with work extending through June 2029.

For fiscal 2026, which ended on June 30, 2026, the company reported the following results: Metric Fiscal 2026 Change compared with fiscal 2025 Revenue USD 42.5 million Up 31.1% to a record level Gross profit USD 12.4 million Up 66.0% Gross margin 29.2% Compared with 23.0% Operating expenses USD 14.4 million Down 10.2% Net loss USD 3.5 million Reduced by 67.5% Adjusted EBITDA USD 3.8 million Improvement of USD 7.8 million

Event details and registration

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Start: 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET / 12:00 a.m. HKT on November 20, 2026

Duration: One hour

Format: Online via Zoom, featuring a company presentation and moderated Q&A

Speakers: Catherine Flax and Luke Plants, Zefiro Methane Corp.

Moderator: Matthias Greiffenberger, GBC Investment Research

Participation: Free of charge upon registration

Investors can register free of charge using the following link:

#/registration

Submit questions in advance

Investors are invited to submit their questions for Zefiro by November 18, 2026, to Markus Nellessen, Head of Investor Relations at Apaton Finance GmbH: ...

Questions will be collected and addressed during the Investor Day.

Further information ahead of the event

GBC research comment dated October 28, 2026: Buy rating with a price target of USD 1.42.

The research comment is available at:

“The Hazard Below” documentary – 25 minutes:

Lyndsay Malchuk visits orphaned wells in the United States and an active Zefiro well-plugging project.



GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH look forward to welcoming you.

Conflicts of interest disclosure

Apaton Finance GmbH is compensated by Zefiro Methane Corp. for communication services, which creates a conflict of interest. The referenced GBC research comment is issuer-sponsored research. This release does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. 11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

