GBC AG And Apaton Finance Invite Investors To The Zefiro Investor Day On November 19, 2026
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GBC AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Capital Markets Day
GBC AG and Apaton Finance invite investors to the Zefiro Investor Day on November 19, 2026
11.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
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GBC AG and Apaton Finance invite investors to the Zefiro Investor Day on November 19, 2026
Free online capital markets event: One hour dedicated to a company presentation and moderated Q&A with the management of Zefiro Methane Corp.
Augsburg / Hanover, 11. November 2026 – GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH invite investors to the Zefiro Investor Day on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET. The new digital event format dedicates a full hour to a single company, providing time for an in-depth presentation and a moderated Q&A session. Zefiro Methane Corp. will be the first company featured. The event will take place online via Zoom, and participation is free of charge.
Zefiro Methane Corp. ( Cboe Canada: ZEFI | Frankfurt: Y6B | OTCQB: ZEFIF ) specialises in permanently plugging orphaned oil and gas wells and reducing the associated methane emissions. The company operates across 13 U.S. states. Its services range from monitoring and well plugging to site restoration and carbon credits, drawing on approximately 50 years of industry experience passed down through generations.
Direct dialogue with management
During the Investor Day, Catherine Flax, CEO, and Luke Plants, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, will present Zefiro's business model, recent developments and outlook. The subsequent Q&A session will be moderated by Matthias Greiffenberger, GBC Investment Research.
The one-hour format will give investors an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the company and submit questions about its strategy, operational progress and growth opportunities.
Significant remediation needs and additional demand
According to the information provided for the event, approximately 3.5 million abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells are on record in the United States and Canada. Around 14 million Americans live within one mile of a documented orphan well. The U.S. government has allocated USD 4.7 billion to plug such wells.
Permanently sealing these wells is intended to prevent methane, other harmful gases and oil from escaping, while protecting the surrounding air, groundwater and land. Beyond government contracts, Zefiro sees additional demand from power and data centre developers whose projects require the remediation of leaking legacy wells.
Recent corporate developments
Recent developments include the completion of a non-brokered private placement generating gross proceeds of approximately CAD 5.0 million. Zefiro also reported a backlog of awarded government well-plugging projects totalling approximately USD 40 million, with work extending through June 2029.
For fiscal 2026, which ended on June 30, 2026, the company reported the following results:
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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