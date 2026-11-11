India, Canada Committed To Taking Economic Partnership To New Heights, CEPA To Drive Deeper Trade Ties: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) India and Canada have reaffirmed their commitment to elevating bilateral economic relations, with the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) expected to serve as a catalyst for deeper commercial engagement, greater market access, and shared prosperity, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said he held a breakfast meeting with Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade, and the accompanying Canadian delegation to discuss ways to accelerate negotiations on the India-Canada CEPA and deepen bilateral economic engagement.

"Had a warm and engaging breakfast meeting with Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, and the accompanying Canadian delegation to discuss advancing negotiations on the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and strengthening our bilateral economic ties," Goyal noted.

During the discussions, the two sides exchanged views on the importance of concluding a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that provides meaningful market access to businesses in both countries.

They also deliberated on leveraging the complementary strengths of the Indian and Canadian economies to boost trade, investment and commercial cooperation.

According to Goyal, the talks focused on creating a framework that supports long-term economic growth while opening new avenues for businesses and investors on both sides.

"Exchanged views on the importance of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that delivers meaningful market access, leverages the complementarities of our economies and creates new opportunities for trade and investment," he noted.

The minister said India and Canada reaffirmed their shared commitment to taking the bilateral economic partnership to new heights, with the proposed CEPA serving as a key driver for enhanced trade relations and broader economic collaboration.

"Reaffirmed our shared commitment to taking the India-Canada economic partnership to new heights, with CEPA serving as a catalyst for deeper commercial engagement and shared prosperity," the minister mentioned.

Goyal noted that a comprehensive and balanced trade agreement could help unlock significant opportunities for businesses.