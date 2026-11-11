PK Mishra Calls For Stronger Research-Policy Partnerships Across Global South

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 11 (IANS) Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. P.K. Mishra, on Wednesday called for a stronger integration of scientific research, granular data and evidence-based policymaking to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, agricultural resilience, food security and nutrition.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 20th Annual Meeting of the Environment for Development (EfD) Network at IIM Kozhikode through video conference.

Dr. Mishra said climate change must no longer be viewed merely as an environmental concern, as its implications extend to agricultural productivity, water availability, food prices, public health and livelihoods.

Emphasising the need to move beyond conventional measures of food security, he observed that adequate food production alone was not sufficient.

Ensuring access to affordable, diverse and nutritious diets was equally important, particularly as climate-related disruptions could affect the availability and affordability of pulses, fruits, vegetables, milk and other nutrient-rich foods.

Highlighting the importance of crop diversification, Dr. Mishra referred to the Prime Minister's initiative in securing the United Nations declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

He noted that this initiative helped bring global attention to the nutritional value and environmental sustainability of millets, while promoting their wider adoption as part of diversified and resilient food systems.

Calling for a shift towards region-specific climate adaptation, Dr. Mishra highlighted that assessments under ICAR's National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture programme identified 310 out of 651 agricultural districts as highly or very highly vulnerable.

He said this underlined the need for interventions tailored to local agro-climatic conditions rather than uniform policy approaches.

On the role of data in policymaking, Dr. Mishra stressed that the priority should not simply be to generate more data, but to ensure that information is timely, reliable, comparable and actionable.

He called for greater use of disaggregated, district-level data to identify variations in rainfall, water availability, soil conditions, crop performance and nutritional outcomes.

He advocated integrating administrative records, household surveys, satellite imagery and geospatial information, supported by common standards and appropriate safeguards.

Equally important, he said, was strengthening the analytical capacity of institutions at the state and district levels so that research and data could inform programme implementation, monitoring and resource allocation.

Referring to India's climate commitments, he reiterated that the country was pursuing the twin objectives of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, while safeguarding economic growth, poverty reduction and improved living standards.

He noted that India's updated Nationally Determined Contribution for 2031-2035 further strengthened its climate ambition.

Emphasising the importance of international research cooperation, Dr. Mishra said countries across the Global South faced common challenges relating to climate variability, natural resource pressures, changing agricultural patterns and nutritional security.

Platforms such as the Environment for Development Network could play an important role in connecting academic research with practical policy challenges, facilitating knowledge-sharing and strengthening institutional capacities.