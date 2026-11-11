Nissin Foods Announces 2026 Q3 Financial Results



Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended 30 September (HK$ million) 2026 2025 Change Revenue 3,255.0 3,062.1 +6.3% Gross Profit 1,139.9 1,083.0 +5.3% Profit before taxation 403.4 368.7 +9.4% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 268.9 258.1 +4.2% Segment results 387.2 351.2 +10.3% Earnings per share (HK cents) 25.77 24.73 +4.2% Adjusted EBITDA 515.0 502.3 +2.5%

Hong Kong, Nov 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the“Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”; Stock code: 1475) today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 (the“Reporting Period”). The revenue for the Reporting Period amounted to HK$3,255.0 million, representing an increase of 6.3% from HK$3,062.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross profit increased by 5.3% to HK$1,139.9 million in 2026 from HK$1,083.0 million in 2025. The gross profit margin for the Period was 35.0%, representing a slight decrease of 0.4 percentage points from 35.4% in 2025, mainly attributable to the increase in raw material costs. Segment results increased by 10.3% to HK$387.2 million, outpacing revenue growth, and segment margin improved by 0.4 percentage points to 11.9%. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 4.2% year-on-year to HK$268.9 million, while Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.5% year-on-year to HK$515.0 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8% (2025: 16.4%). Revenue from Hong Kong and other regions operations remained stable, increasing by 0.8% to HK$1,211.4 million due to continued steady performance of the instant noodle business in the Hong Kong market and increased demand in other regions, mainly Vietnam and Australia. The Chinese Mainland remained the Group's main growth driver. Revenue from the Chinese Mainland operations increased solidly by 9.8% to HK$2,043.6 million, driven by the increased sales volume of instant noodles and the positive impact of foreign currency translation. Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said,“In the first nine months of 2026, the Group's segment results grew faster than revenue, supported by disciplined cost control despite rising raw material costs. In the Chinese Mainland, revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter, driven by the volume growth of our core brands alongside expansion into new channels and the revitalization of existing one. Our instant noodle business in Hong Kong remained stable, while demand in other regions continued to grow. These results reflect the resilience of our business and the strength of our brands. Looking ahead, we will stay focused on product and portfolio enhancement, operational efficiency and market expansion to sustain our growth momentum.” About Nissin Foods Company Limited Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely“NISSIN” and“DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely“Cup Noodles”,“Demae Iccho”,“Doll Instant Noodle”,“Doll Dim Sum” and“Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Chinese Mainland market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the“ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other Asian regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets. For more information, please visit .

