Airwheel Showcases Smart Ai Wheel Rideable Hand 20 Inch Carry On Airport Boarding Cabin Luxury Suitcase Opens A New Chapter For Modern Travel Luggage



BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Nov 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Airwheel is showcasing its smart rideable suitcase as a travel product that combines conventional luggage storage with electric personal mobility, bringing a new approach to how travelers move through airports and large public venues. At major international trade shows and exhibitions around the world, one product increasingly attracts attention: the Airwheel smart rideable cabin suitcase. Whether at large-scale trade fairs, technology exhibitions, business events or international industry gatherings, Airwheel suitcases can often be seen moving through exhibition halls, turning an ordinary piece of travel luggage into a practical personal mobility solution.



The appeal is immediately understandable. With the press of a button, the suitcase automatically deploys its front wheel and raises its riding handle, transforming from conventional luggage into an electric rideable vehicle. What initially looks like a familiar carry on suitcase becomes something entirely different. For international buyers, exhibition visitors and frequent travelers, the experience offers more than a novelty. It demonstrates how intelligent technology can solve a familiar travel challenge: moving efficiently through large spaces while carrying personal belongings. Beyond Traditional Luggage: Two Modes, One Integrated Travel Solution



Traditional suitcases are designed primarily for carrying and storing belongings. Airwheel takes a different approach by combining conventional luggage functionality with electric personal mobility. Its smart rideable suitcase portfolio features an integrated dual-mode design, allowing users to switch between traditional pulling and electric riding according to their surroundings and travel needs. In conventional luggage mode, the suitcase can be pulled like an ordinary travel case, making it suitable for airport queues, shopping areas, hotel corridors and other environments where riding is unnecessary or restricted. When longer walking distances become tiring, users can activate the automatic transformation mechanism. The front wheel deploys and the riding handle extends, allowing the suitcase to become a compact electric mobility companion. Its electric drive system provides powered assistance for moving between destinations, reducing the physical effort associated with carrying or pulling luggage over extended distances. This combination of familiar luggage operation and electric mobility makes Airwheel particularly practical for people who travel frequently, attend exhibitions, commute between locations or simply want a more convenient way to move through their daily routines. Designed for Real-World Travel: Four Scenarios Where Airwheel Makes a Difference 1. Airports and Business Travel: Making Long Terminal Walks Easier



Airports are among the most demanding environments for travelers. Large terminals, lengthy corridors, distant boarding gates and tight connecting schedules can turn even a short journey into a physically exhausting experience. Airwheel's 20 inch smart rideable carry-on luxury suitcase is designed to make these journeys more manageable. Instead of continuously pulling luggage across extensive terminal spaces, travelers can switch to electric riding mode when permitted, helping them move between airport facilities with greater convenience. The cabin-size format also makes it suitable for travelers who prefer to keep essential belongings close at hand. Its 73.26Wh removable lithium battery is designed for cabin travel and can be carried onboard. For business travelers moving between airports, hotels and meeting locations, the combination of luggage storage and personal mobility offers a more integrated travel experience. 2. International Trade Shows and Exhibitions: A Smarter Way to Navigate Large Venues Large exhibitions are a natural environment for Airwheel smart rideable suitcases. From international trade fairs and consumer electronics exhibitions to automotive shows, technology events and business conferences, visitors frequently need to cover considerable distances between exhibition halls, booths and meeting areas. For exhibitors, distributors, buyers and business professionals, spending an entire day walking across exhibition venues can be physically demanding. Carrying catalogs, samples, documents and electronic devices adds to the challenge. Airwheel provides a practical alternative. Visitors can use the suitcase as conventional luggage when moving through crowded areas and activate riding mode in suitable open spaces, helping them travel between different sections of an exhibition more efficiently. The storage compartment can accommodate business essentials such as product samples, contracts, brochures and laptops, while the electric mobility function helps reduce unnecessary walking fatigue. This combination makes Airwheel more than an attention-grabbing exhibition product. It is also a useful travel companion for the people who attend exhibitions themselves. Its distinctive design and riding experience naturally attract curiosity, creating opportunities for visitors to experience the product firsthand. This is why Airwheel smart rideable suitcases have become a recognizable presence at international exhibitions, where practical innovation and interactive product experiences are increasingly valued. 3. Shopping and Urban Leisure: Bringing Convenience to Everyday Mobility



Shopping districts, commercial centers and urban leisure destinations often involve extensive walking between stores, restaurants and entertainment venues. Carrying personal belongings, shopping bags and purchases throughout the day can quickly become inconvenient. Airwheel combines luggage storage with electric mobility to make these activities more comfortable. Users can pull the suitcase normally while shopping or navigating crowded indoor environments, then switch to riding mode in suitable open areas where local rules permit. The suitcase provides space for everyday essentials and shopping purchases, while its electric drive system offers an alternative to walking longer distances. For urban explorers, weekend shoppers and leisure travelers, this dual-purpose design introduces a more flexible way to move around commercial spaces without relying entirely on walking. 4. Hotels, Resorts and Leisure Destinations: A More Flexible Travel Companion Travel does not end when passengers leave the airport. Moving between hotel entrances, resort facilities, transportation hubs and nearby destinations can also involve considerable walking. Airwheel offers another mobility option for these journeys. Its conventional luggage mode remains useful when navigating hotel lobbies, elevators and indoor corridors. In suitable outdoor areas, electric riding mode provides an alternative for moving between locations while keeping personal belongings together in one compact unit. Whether traveling for a weekend getaway, attending a business conference or exploring a new destination, the suitcase brings together two functions that traditionally required separate products: carrying luggage and providing personal mobility. Intelligent Features That Make Travel More Convenient



Beyond its distinctive riding experience, Airwheel integrates several technologies designed to improve everyday usability, connectivity and security. 73.26Wh Removable Lithium Battery The suitcase is equipped with a 73.26Wh removable lithium battery designed for cabin travel. Its detachable design makes battery removal and handling more convenient when required. The battery can also serve as an emergency power source for compatible electronic devices, helping travelers stay connected while on the move. Smartphone App Connectivity Through the dedicated mobile application, users can access selected suitcase functions, including battery-level monitoring, speed adjustment, low-battery notifications, and lighting controls. This provides a more convenient way to manage the suitcase and monitor its operating status. Apple Find My Integration Selected Airwheel models support Apple's Find My network, allowing users to locate their compatible suitcase through the Find My app on an iPhone or other supported Apple device. This additional layer of tracking functionality offers greater peace of mind when traveling with luggage. Colorful Ambient Lighting Integrated multicolor lighting adds a distinctive visual element to the suitcase. In addition to its contemporary appearance, the lighting can improve the suitcase's visibility in suitable low-light conditions. Lightweight Structural Engineering Selected models combine a lightweight luggage structure with aluminum-alloy components to balance portability and durability. With a maximum load capacity of up to 95 kg on applicable models, the design supports everyday riding requirements while maintaining practical luggage functionality. TSA-Approved Lock and USB Charging Interface A TSA-approved combination lock helps facilitate luggage inspection during international travel. An integrated USB interface provides a convenient connection for charging compatible personal electronics when used with an appropriate power source. Together, these features reflect Airwheel's approach to smart luggage: technology should not simply make a product look more advanced; it should deliver practical value throughout the journey. A Comprehensive Smart Rideable Suitcase Portfolio for Different Travel Needs Airwheel's innovation extends beyond a single flagship product. The brand has developed a broader smart rideable suitcase portfolio to accommodate different travel styles, luggage capacities, and user requirements. Its product lineup includes several 20-inch smart rideable cabin suitcase models, including: SE3SL: A smart rideable electric suitcase designed for convenient everyday travel. SE3SL+: A premium smart rideable boarding airport suitcase combining practical luggage functionality with electric mobility. SE3SX: A lightweight smart rideable carry-on hand cabin suitcase designed for frequent travelers. SE3SXD: A flagship intelligent electric AI luxury suitcase featuring advanced integrated control and automatic structural functions. Beyond its 20-inch cabin-size range, Airwheel also offers larger 24 inch smart rideable checked luggage SE3T Ai wheel for travelers who require additional storage capacity, as well as dedicated children's rideable suitcases designed to bring mobility and entertainment together for younger users. This diversified portfolio enables Airwheel to serve a broader range of travel scenarios, from short business trips and international flights to extended holidays, family travel and everyday leisure. Rather than developing a single product for one specific occasion, Airwheel is building an integrated smart luggage ecosystem around different travel needs. Airwheel: Bringing Intelligent Mobility into Everyday Travel With years of experience in intelligent mobility development, Airwheel has established a technological foundation spanning electric drive systems, motion control, intelligent sensing and structural engineering. The company holds more than 600 core patents and has received recognition from numerous international design awards, reflecting its continued investment in product development and industrial design. Airwheel's approach is built around a simple idea: familiar everyday products can become more useful when intelligent technology is integrated into their fundamental functions. By combining luggage storage, electric mobility, smartphone connectivity and intelligent tracking, Airwheel is expanding the traditional definition of a suitcase. From international exhibitions and airport terminals to shopping districts, business trips and leisure destinations, its smart rideable suitcases are designed to make moving with luggage more convenient, flexible and enjoyable. As global travel continues to evolve, Airwheel is exploring a new category of travel products in which luggage is no longer simply something people carry or pull, but an intelligent mobility companion that moves with them. Media Contact

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