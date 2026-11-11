How To Plan Your Shopping Around The UAE's Year-End Sales

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From early November to mid-January, the UAE has one sale after another. 11.11, White Friday, the National Day weekend and the Dubai Shopping Festival all fall within about two months, and each comes with its own offers.

That's good news for larger purchases, but it makes it hard to know when to buy and easy to overspend.

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This guide explains how each sale works, what usually gets discounted and how to plan your shopping list so you can buy at the right time.

11.11 Sales in November

11.11 started in China as Singles' Day and has become one of the biggest online shopping events in the UAE. noon, Amazon and electronics retailers such as Sharaf DG and Jumbo run offers around it, and some stretch the sale over several days. noon has previously added an extra 11% off, capped at AED 111, on top of its sale prices.

Electronics and home appliances tend to see the biggest discounts, so it's a good first sale for buying headphones, a vacuum or a small kitchen appliance. Popular items can sell out within hours, so save your shortlist ahead of time. A few days before the sale, add the items you want to your wishlist in each store's app, so you know the usual price and can tell whether the sale offer is a good deal. On marketplaces, check who's selling the item, because the same product may be listed by several sellers at different prices and with different warranties. For electronics, make sure the listing says UAE version or comes with a local warranty, so repairs won't be a problem later.

White Friday, Yellow Friday and Green Friday

The UAE's Black Friday sales go by different names. Amazon calls it White Friday, noon calls it Yellow Friday and e& runs Green Friday. Rather than a single day, these sales normally last more than a week in late November.

The longer sale period means you don't have to buy on the first day. You can check the same product on two or three sites and see which one offers the better price. The same approach is useful during other promotions, including Amazon's back-to-school sale, which Mid-East covered earlier.

Before you check out, look at the White Friday and Black Friday codes on Rezeem, which list current offers from participating stores. Adding a code to a sale price can lower the total further on a larger order, though some sale items are excluded, so read the terms first.

Banks and payment apps often run their own card offers during these weeks. Compare the card offer with the coupon at checkout, since some stores don't allow both on the same order.

Check the return policy too, because terms for sale items can be shorter than usual. Keep the order confirmation until the return period ends. Deliveries can take longer in the busiest weeks too, so order gifts early if you need them by a set date.

Eid Al Etihad and the 3-Day Super Sale

Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day, falls on 2 December, and the public holiday brings another round of offers. Dubai's 3-Day Super Sale is often timed around the holiday, with hundreds of brands taking part in malls across the city.

Malls usually announce their participating brands in the week before the holiday, so check their websites ahead of time. Electronics tend to dominate the November sales, which makes this weekend a better time for fashion, beauty and homeware.

The Dubai Shopping Festival From December to January

The Dubai Shopping Festival runs from December into January and has been held every year since 1996. It brings mall promotions, raffles, concerts and fireworks, and the official page lists each edition's dates. Raffle entries are generally tied to spending a set amount, so keep your receipts if you're shopping in the malls.

Because the festival lasts several weeks, there's less need to rush. If a sofa or winter clothes can wait until January, you'll still find offers well after the opening weekend.

Make a List Before the Sales Start

The easiest approach is to decide what you need before any of it begins. Write down the three or four larger purchases you're planning, note the current price of each and set a budget. When a sale opens, you'll know straight away whether the offer beats the regular price.

A screenshot of each price gives you a clear record to compare against. It matters because some listings raise the original price shortly before a sale, which makes the discount look bigger than it is. It also helps to spread purchases across the season. White Friday and the National Day weekend both fall soon after a lot of people are paid, but January can feel long once December's spending adds up.

As a rough guide, November is a good time to compare electronics deals, while National Day sales often favour fashion and beauty, and DSF is worth checking for furniture and home items. Anything not on your list can wait for the next sale, which at this time of year is rarely more than a couple of weeks away.