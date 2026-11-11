

HONG KONG, Nov 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Every weekday morning, a resident of a Puchong condominium plugs a 60-kWh battery into someone else's electricity. No wallbox, no landed garage, no building charger yet. The car gets its energy from a public DC cabinet, and the price of that cabinet in 2026 changes with the app she opens. JomCharge bills about RM1.40 per kWh at most DC sites in mid-2026. Gentari bills RM1.60 at a mall and RM1.70 on a highway. ChargEV posts a flat RM1.60 across its map. Same electrons, same 400-volt grid, up to 30 percent apart in 2026 before she has driven a kilometre. That spread is the subject here in November 2026. Malaysia sold 26,192 battery electric vehicles in the first half of 2026, up 106 percent from a year earlier, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association's half-year tally. The charging layer under those cars in 2026 is not one network. It is a handful of private operators with different rate cards, different memberships and, since 2026, different idle fees. This article runs the same four real errands across the three biggest consumer networks and prices each one, using published rates and dashboard counts, not showroom brochures. The four errands the comparison runs on Comparing chargers in the abstract produces a rate table. Comparing them on tasks produces a decision. Four tasks cover what a Malaysian driver without home charging does in 2026: The condo loop. About 1,200 km of commuting a month, roughly 180 kWh in 2026, done in evening and weekend top-ups with no home wallbox. The KL to Penang run. Around 360 km each way on the North-South Expressway in 2026, one fast-charging stop each direction, done a few times a year. The mall stop. A 45-minute errand in 2026 where the car sits on a 200-kW cabinet longer than it needs to, which is where idle fees live. The overnight question. Whether a driver can get through a week on AC charging alone at destinations she already visits. Each network gets run through all four. The tools are the three largest open networks: JomCharge, operated by EV Connection; Gentari, the Petronas clean-energy arm; and ChargEV, the Yinson GreenTech platform. Tesla's Superchargers and Shell Recharge sit at the edges of the comparison as 2026 reference points, because Tesla opened its first four Klang Valley sites to non-Tesla cars on 3 March 2026 and Shell prices above everyone else. What each network charges per kilowatt-hour The headline rates for 2026 first, because every later number compounds from them. The published rate cards as of mid-2026 line up like this. Table 1: Published charging rates by network and current type, 2026 Network AC rate (RM/kWh) DC rate (RM/kWh) Notes on the card JomCharge 1.10 1.40 Largest CCS2 footprint; some Sarawak sites still bill per minute ChargEV 1.00 1.60 Flat rates; pay-per-use after subscription ended Oct 2024 Gentari 1.00 to 1.15 1.60 destination / 1.70 highway / 1.80 BESS sites Only major network that prices highways higher Tesla Supercharger none 1.80 non-member About RM0.99 to 1.08 with membership, plus congestion fee Shell Recharge varies 2.20 Priced at the top of the market DC Handal / Kuro EV varies 0.88 to 1.00 Smaller operators, reachable via the big apps Source: EV Sifu �, rates compiled July 2026; operator apps. Two things in that table matter more than the rest. First, JomCharge's standard DC price of RM1.40 per kWh in 2026 is the lowest among the majors, which is why it shows up as the cheapest cabinet in almost every task below. Second, Gentari is the only network that openly charges a highway premium, RM1.70 against RM1.60 off it, and RM1.80 where a battery storage buffer sits behind the charger. Location-based pricing is a design choice, not a rounding error, and it shows up in task two. The condo loop, costed monthly Take the resident from the opening. She needs roughly 180 kWh a month in 2026. She owns no wallbox. Her building's shared meter would charge her the TNB domestic rate after the July 2025 restructure, about 44.43 sen per kWh all-in before the monthly fuel adjustment, or about 24.43 sen on the 2026 time-of-use off-peak window. The public networks price the same energy several times higher. At JomCharge's RM1.40 DC rate of 2026, her monthly 180 kWh costs about RM252. At ChargEV's flat RM1.60, about RM288. At Gentari destination pricing, RM288, dropping to about RM202 on the Go Plus plan at 30 percent off. Mix in AC whenever she can find a working 22-kW post and the totals fall: JomCharge AC at RM1.10 costs about RM198 a month, ChargEV AC at RM1.00 about RM180. Divide that by her roughly 1,200 km and the per-kilometre spread appears. Pure JomCharge DC costs about 21 sen per km. Gentari destination DC costs 24 sen. Shell's RM2.20 would cost 33 sen per km, which is more than some drivers pay for subsidised petrol at the 200-litre BUDI95 quota of RM1.99 per litre. The comparison engine at EV Sifu puts full-public-DC driving at RM0.21 to RM0.27 per km, against roughly RM0.30 per km for unsubsidised petrol. The EV still wins on energy. It wins narrowly, and only if the driver picks her apps carefully. Subscriptions bend these curves in 2026. Gentari retired its RM899 Power Pass on 31 January 2026 and replaced it with two tiers: Go Starter at RM350 a year for 15 percent off, Go Plus at RM699 for 30 percent off, each with an annual savings cap of RM1,000 and RM2,000 respectively. JomCharge runs monthly plans instead, Elite at RM9.90 for 10 percent off and Platinum at RM39.90 for 25 percent off with no cap. ChargEV has no plan at all; it killed its RM788 yearly plan in October 2024 and now prices pay-per-use only. Table 2: Monthly cost of the 180 kWh condo loop under each network and plan, 2026 Scenario Effective DC rate (RM/kWh) Monthly cost (RM) Annual cost (RM) JomCharge standard 1.40 252 3,024 JomCharge Platinum 1.05 189 plus 479 plan 2,747 Gentari destination, Go Plus 1.12 202 plus 699 plan 3,123 Gentari destination, no plan 1.60 288 3,456 ChargEV pay-per-use 1.60 288 3,456 JomCharge mostly AC 1.10 198 2,376 Source: rates from EV Sifu � and operator announcements, 2026; monthly totals computed from 180 kWh. The Platinum math is the quiet winner for a condo driver stuck on DC. Pay RM479 a year in memberships, save RM0.35 per kWh, break even after roughly 84 kWh of charging, then bank the discount every session after. Gentari's Go Plus only clears its RM699 fee if the driver logs more than about 700 kWh a year at discounted DC rates. A light user on JomCharge Platinum beats a heavy user paying card rates at any network. Membership maths, not charger counts, decide who pays least. The highway leg to Penang The 360 km run up the North-South Expressway changes the ranking. Gentari has spent the last two years seeding DC cabinets at PLUS rest stops, which is exactly why it charged RM1.70 there in 2026, a highway premium no other major network matches. JomCharge's coverage on the intercity corridors is thinner, though its units appear at Skudai and selected R and R sites at revised rates of RM1.20 to RM1.30. ChargEV clusters in malls and cities, not shoulders. A realistic 2026 stop budget: the car needs about 120 kWh across both directions. On Gentari highway pricing that costs RM204 with no plan, RM173 on Go Starter, RM143 on Go Plus. On JomCharge DC where a unit exists, RM168 flat, RM147 for a Platinum member after the plan fee. The 2026 gap between networks on a single trip is the price of two coffee stops. The gap compounds for anyone who commutes KL to Penang monthly, and the roaming surcharge can erase it entirely: using one operator's app on another's charger adds fees, with Gentari Go documented applying a 6 percent roaming fee that turned a RM1.50 session into RM1.59. Idle and overstay fees are now part of 2026 highway economics. Gentari charges RM0.40 per minute, RM24 an hour, after a 15-minute grace period from 30 March 2026 across AC and DC alike, excluding hotels. ChargEV applies RM0.50 per minute, RM30 an hour, after 20 minutes at select sites. One Gentari 200-kW cabinet at Petronas Penchala Link applies RM1.50 per minute after a full hour connected, which is RM90 an hour. A driver in 2026 who queues, eats lunch, and forgets the car can turn the cheapest kWh in the country into the most expensive minute of her week. Tesla is the sharpest of all: up to RM2.00 per minute of congestion fee when its four Klang Valley sites get busy, on top of RM1.80 non-member energy. The mall stop and the overnight question Task three in 2026 is where the fee schedules get personal. A 45-minute mall stop in 2026 on a 200-kW cabinet needs perhaps 25 minutes of charging for a 60-kWh pack arriving at 40 percent. Ten to twenty minutes sit in the grace window or past it. At JomCharge in 2026, where no nationwide idle fee schedule is published, the risk is site-specific. At Gentari, twenty minutes past grace costs RM8. At ChargEV select sites, twenty minutes costs RM10. None of the majors publishes one clean national idle schedule, and the Drive Safe and Fast cost audit from August 2026 lists the fee structures as differing by site and operator, checkable only on the charger screen or app before walking away. The overnight question splits by housing type, and this is where Malaysia's charging map gets its true shape. As of 31 March 2026, the MEVnet dashboard maintained by MGTC and PLANMalaysia counted 5,839 public chargers, of which 3,868 are AC and 1,971 DC. AC posts concentrate in malls, hotels and offices, exactly the destinations where a car already sits for hours. A driver in 2026 who shops at the right malls can run most of her weekly energy through RM1.00 to RM1.10 AC and reserve DC for trips. A landed homeowner can cut the entire public bill with a wallbox: overnight charging on the TNB time-of-use tariff costs about 24 sen per kWh in 2026, meaning a 40 kWh top-up is about RM10 at home against RM52 on the cheapest public DC and RM88 at Shell's RM2.20. Public DC costs four to nine times what home off-peak AC costs. That single ratio explains both the government's push for residential chargers and the shape of private investment. MITI's parliamentary reply put the national count at 5,624 units as of February 2026, 56 percent of the 10,000-charger target under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint, with DC fast chargers at 1,923 units, 128 percent of their 1,500-unit target, and AC at roughly 40 percent of an 8,500-unit goal. Table 3: Deployment against the 10,000-charger national target, February 2026 Charger class Installed Target Progress DC fast chargers 1,923 1,500 128 percent AC chargers 3,701 8,500 40 percent Total public 5,624 10,000 56 percent Source: The Star �, April 2026, reporting the MITI parliamentary reply (Bernama). The 2026 state map is just as lopsided. Kuala Lumpur sits at 160 percent of its 1,050-charger target and Penang at 105 percent of 600, while Selangor, with the largest target at 4,000, sits at 46 percent, Sabah at 9 percent and Perlis at 4 percent, per MyZEVA's March 2026 infographic built on gov. The chargers are not where the second wave of buyers will be. What the design choices reveal Look at what each network built by 2026, because the rate cards are downstream of it. JomCharge, the EV Connection platform, bought coverage by 2026: the largest CCS2 footprint nationwide, urban and intercity, monetised cheaply at RM1.40 DC with a thin monthly membership on top. Gentari bought corridors: Petronas station land, highway rights of way and BESS-backed sites, then priced the geography, RM1.60 in town and RM1.80 where the battery buffer stands, with subscriptions designed to pull regular users into a plan. ChargEV bought simplicity: flat rates everywhere, no plan, no surprises, and the highest standard DC price of the three. Each trade-off maps to a cost base the public rarely sees. MITI's minister put the installed cost of one DC fast charger at about RM210,000 per unit in his February 2026 reply, before grid upgrades, council approvals and the coordination of three agencies. A network pricing RM0.88 per kWh in 2026, like Kuro EV does at promotional sites, is buying volume or clearing a subsidy, not recovering hardware. The RM2.20 at Shell is the arithmetic of a premium location and a small fleet. Rates are not greed or charity; they are build strategies wearing price tags. The idle fee wave of 2026 is the same logic applied to time. A fully charged car in a DC bay is the main cause of queues, so operators in 2026 started charging for the bay, not the kWh. The 2026 grace periods, 15 minutes at Gentari and 20 at ChargEV, are long enough for a watchful driver and short enough to catch a distracted one. The fee schedules differ by site and stay buried in app terms. A driver who learns one network's habits is not automatically safe on another's. Which network for which driver Four tasks, three tools, and the answer in 2026 depends on which task dominates the driver's month: Condo resident, no wallbox, urban commuting in 2026. JomCharge Platinum at RM39.90 a month, run mostly AC when available, DC at RM1.05 effective when not. Total energy and membership land near RM2,700 a year, the lowest verified combination in this comparison. Highway commuter, monthly KL to Penang in 2026. Gentari Go Plus at RM699 a year, which turns RM1.70 highway DC into about RM1.19 and pays for itself past roughly 700 discounted kWh. Never leave the car after the 15-minute chime. Errand driver who malls weekly in 2026. ChargEV's flat RM1.60 with no plan fee, or better, the RM1.00 AC posts in the same car parks. Simplicity has a price, here about RM100 a year over JomCharge AC, and no membership maths to maintain. Anyone in East Malaysia or on the east coast. Coverage, not price, decides. Sarawak sites can still bill per minute rather than per kWh, and the state deployment map shows Sabah and the east coast under 10 percent of target. Check the rate format in the app before plugging in. One caution cuts across all four. The charger-to-EV ratio stood at about 1:15 in early 2026, per Chargehere's business development head in The Star's April 2026 report, and EV sales grew 106 percent in the first half of 2026 while chargers grew in single-digit percentages. Whatever the apps charge today, scarcity pricing is already visible in the idle fees, the congestion charges and the highway premiums. The networks are not just selling electricity. They are teaching a fast-growing 2026 user base that time on the cable is the resource that costs. Data basis Data as of November 2026. Sales figures come from the Malaysian Automotive Association half-year tally for 2026, recorded in this project's track database as BEV sales of 26,192 units, 106 percent growth and 14 percent xEV penetration, all marked as actuals. Charger counts come from two public sources used side by side: the MEVnet dashboard figure of 5,839 units as of 31 March 2026 and the MITI parliamentary reply figure of 5,624 units as of February 2026. They differ because of cut-off dates and licensing versus installation status, and both are quoted where used rather than averaged. Rate figures come from EV Sifu's July 2026 compilation, the Drive Safe and Fast August 2026 cost audit and operator announcements carried by SoyaCincau. Where a fee schedule varies by site, as with JomCharge idle fees and Sarawak per-minute billing, this article reports the variance instead of one number. Cost figures in Tables 2 and 3 are computed from the quoted rates on a fixed 180 kWh monthly assumption; they are arithmetic illustrations, not billing records. No charging sessions were field-tested for this article; every rate cited is a published price as of its stated month. BUDI95's quota cut from 300 to 200 litres in April 2026 changed the petrol baseline mid-year. Limitations Promotions, such as JomCharge's April 2026 half-price Bangsar events, can move effective prices below every figure quoted here. Home electricity figures use published TNB component rates before the monthly fuel adjustment, so true bills vary. Smaller operators with fewer than a few dozen units sit outside the cost ranking. Sources The Star �, Shifting Malaysia's EV ecosystem into gear, April 2026 (citing MITI data) EV Sifu �, network rates compared, July 2026 Drive Safe and Fast �, What EV charging actually costs in Malaysia, August 2026 EvGuru �, MEVnet dashboard counts, March 2026 (citing MGTC/PLANMalaysia data) Paul Tan's Automotive News �, state deployment infographic, May 2026 (citing gov data) Malaysian Automotive Association �, 2026 half-year sales statistics (site home) About Global Infinity Labs Global Infinity Labs is an AI innovation company specializing in MCP data services. This article was prepared by our expert team using insights and data provided through our MCP platforms. Contact: [email protected]

