BYD Group Showcases Its Brands And Cutting-Edge Technologies With 110-Vehicle Parade In Abu Dhabi

BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles (NEVs), has brought together 110 vehicles for a major parade in Abu Dhabi, showcasing its diverse brand portfolio and advances in technology in the Middle East. Led by the fastest car on the planet, the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme, the line-up featured YANGWANG, DENZA and BYD models, while company executives and BYD owners joined in the convoy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The parade travelled from West Park to Emirates Palace and brought together vehicles and owners from across the group's portfolio, offering the Abu Dhabi public a moving showcase of BYD's capabilities in electric performance, premium mobility and automotive innovation. Bringing brands and owners together The parade featured the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme and U8, along with DENZA models including the BAO 5 and BAO 8, and BYD vehicles. Together, the cars demonstrated the breadth of BYD's new-energy vehicles portfolio, spanning high-performance hypercars, premium vehicles and models designed for everyday mobility. BYD owners joined senior company executives in the convoy, bringing the customer community into the heart of the event. Their participation connected the group's technological achievements with the people who experience its vehicles in everyday life. BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said:“BYD's key strength is our ability to turn intelligence into reality – and we're delighted to have been able to demonstrate this with so many vehicles from our brands' line-ups in this parade. The fact that we can be led by the fastest car on the planet, our YANGWANG U9X that's capable of more than 500km/h, yet also have sedans and SUVs that make our exciting technologies accessible to millions of people on a daily basis, shows how our engineering-led approach delivers tangible gains in sustainable mobility to everyone.” Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, said:“Seeing 110 new-energy vehicles travel through Abu Dhabi, with owners driving alongside the company's leadership, shows how quickly electrified mobility has become part of everyday life in the UAE. From a record-setting hypercar to the SUVs and sedans our customers drive every day, the breadth on display reflects a market that is ready for every form of new-energy vehicle. As BYD's partner in the UAE, we are proud to see this community come together on our roads.” Showcasing technological progress in the Middle East The U9 Xtreme's recent achievement in Abu Dhabi provides a striking example of the technology behind the group's vehicles. On 1 November 2026, the all-electric hypercar reached 503.17km/h on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, setting a new global production-car speed record. Driven by racing driver Marc Basseng, the U9 Xtreme exceeded its previous benchmark of 496.22km/h, achieved at ATP Papenburg in Germany in September 2025. Its appearance at the head of the parade brought this engineering milestone into a wider showcase of the group's brands and technologies. The parade was part of a wider programme of BYD Group activities in the United Arab Emirates. It followed an evening event in Dubai on 6 November that featured a special light and projection display on the Burj Khalifa, and a programme of brand activities. Across the two cities, the programme has brought together the group's brands, technological achievements and customer community, showcasing BYD's capabilities and sharing its vision for the future of mobility. About Al-Futtaim: Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions. Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more. With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow. Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet. About YANGWANG: Launched in November 2022, YANGWANG stands as BYD's flagship luxury new-energy vehicle (NEV) brand. It represents BYD's pioneering spirit of exploration, ground-breaking automotive technology, and cutting-edge design, crafting premium NEVs that transcend what customers once deemed achievable. About DENZA: DENZA is the premium design- and technology-led mobility brand from BYD Group. It successfully mixes European-influenced sophisticated design with state-of-the-art platforms and technologies, delivering many unique features to the premium car market. The brand was founded in 2010 as a partnership between BYD and Daimler, and launched its first vehicle in 2014. It is being introduced to the European market during 2026. About BYD: BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1994 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From power acquisition and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 100 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world. About BYD Auto: Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, the CTB and iTAC technologies, the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, the XUANJI Architecture, and the Super e-Platform. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fuelled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 12 years in a row.