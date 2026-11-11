Illumio Puts Breach Containment At The Center Of AI Resilience With WWT's ARMOR

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026 - Illumio Inc., the breach containment company, today announced it will be featured in World Wide Technology's (WWT) AI Readiness Model for Operational Resilience (ARMOR), a vendor-agnostic framework for assessing and managing AI risk. As AI increases connectivity across the enterprise, Illumio addresses one of the most important security challenges organizations face: preventing a single compromise from becoming a business-wide disruption.

Organizations need to plan for the reality that prevention alone will not stop every attack. Resilience increasingly depends on what happens next and whether an organization can contain an attack before it spreads across critical systems and disrupts operations. Illumio brings this breach containment approach to ARMOR.

While many security technologies focus on preventing threats or detecting suspicious activity, the Illumio Breach Containment Platform helps organizations see risk and contain the spread of attacks across the infrastructure, applications, and systems that support AI. Through Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation, security teams gain the visibility to understand risk and the ability to act on it, helping strengthen operational resilience in increasingly connected environments.

“AI isn't just adding more technology to the enterprise; it's creating systems that are more connected and increasingly autonomous,” said Todd Palmer, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances at Illumio.“That makes controlling how far and how fast an attack can move more important than ever. ARMOR gives organizations a framework for thinking about that risk, and Illumio brings the containment needed to limit its impact.”

See risk across AI environments. Map communication across workloads, devices, and the internet to identify high-risk connections and exposure around AI systems. Enforce least privilege across the full environment. Apply consistent segmentation policy across data centers, clouds, containers, endpoints, and OT, independent of the underlying network. Contain attacks quickly. Move quickly from detecting suspicious activity to restricting the communication paths an attacker could use. Understand where public AI services are in use. Identify connections to known public LLM services, AI agent processes, and the systems they communicate with. Measure containment effectiveness. Evaluate observed traffic against policy intent and standards-aligned guardrails to surface lateral movement risk and prioritize remediation. Protect performance-sensitive AI infrastructure. Enforce segmentation through NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, extending containment to high-performance environments without relying solely on the host.

Within ARMOR, Illumio helps organizations:

“Securing AI requires more than protecting a model in isolation. Organizations need control across the infrastructure, identities, applications, and data that allow AI to operate,” said Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber, World Wide Technology.“With its differentiated ability to see and contain lateral movement across complex environments, Illumio contributes to ARMOR's broader approach to helping organizations build secure, resilient AI environments.”

WWT developed ARMOR through collaboration with NVIDIA and real-world engagement with the Texas A&M University System. The framework organizes AI security across seven domains: Governance, Risk and Compliance; Model Protection; Secure AI Operations; Infrastructure Security; Identity Security; Data Security; and the Secure Software Development Lifecycle.

With Illumio, ARMOR brings breach containment into WWT's broader framework for securing AI environments. To learn more, visit: ARMOR In Action with Illumio: Containing Breaches Across AI Infrastructure.

About Illumio:

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.

Recognized as a Leader and Customer Favorite in The Forrester WaveTM for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.