Samsung Gallery Makes It Easier To Access Photos And Videos Across Galaxy Devices
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sync photos and videos with the Samsung and Google accounts you already useevices Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026 – As people capture, store and revisit memories across multiple devices like mobile phones and tablets, keeping those moments safe and easily accessible has become increasingly important. To help meet this growing need, Samsung offers a Gallery sync service in collaboration with Google. Samsung Gallery sync with Google storage gives you access to photos and videos across supported Galaxy devices. Getting started is simple. If your Samsung and Google accounts are set up on the device, you can enable sync in Gallery without creating a separate cloud account. You can also move easily between devices while keeping your photos and videos within reach. For example, take photos on your Galaxy phone and view them in Gallery on your tablet. Sign in with the same Samsung and Google accounts and enable sync on each supported device. When setting up a new Galaxy device, sign in with the same Samsung and Google accounts used for Gallery sync on your previous device. Turn on sync to see previews of your photos and videos you need an original file, you can select the file you want and download it to your device easily. To help you make room for more memories, Samsung introduces a new feature that lets you free up space on your device. Once photos and videos are synced to Google storage, you can use the“Free up space” feature to remove the original files from the device and free up device storage, while keeping thumbnails visible in Gallery. Gallery sync uses your Google account's available storage, which is shared with Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. Google accounts include up to 15 GB at no cost. Support has started with select Galaxy devices running One UI 9 and will expand in phases. To set up sync, tap the Cloud icon in Gallery or tap“Get started” on the tip card, or go to Gallery Settings, turn on“Sync photos and videos,” and follow the on-screen instructions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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