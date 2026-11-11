Beyond The Ticket Price: What Kuwait Travellers Should Consider When Booking Flights

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Wego data examines how fare differences, journey times and booking flexibility shape flight choices among travellers in Kuwait Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kuwait City, Kuwait –November 2026:

Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has released new data examining the factors shaping flight booking decisions among travellers in Kuwait.

Price versus Time:

The choice between nonstop and connecting flights can affect both the ticket price and total journey time. During August to October, nonstop flights accounted for 90.1% of bookings from Kuwait, while connecting itineraries represented 9.9%.

On routes where both options were available, nonstop flights cost an average of KWD 2.4 less than connecting alternatives, saving travellers approximately 1.4 hours of flying time. The difference was most pronounced in Kuwait – Bangkok, where the average fare gap reached KWD 66.2.

Price versus Booking Window:

The timing of a booking can also affect the fare available. Wego data shows that travellers booking flights from Kuwait at least 30 days before departure paid an average of KWD 113.6 per passenger, compared with KWD 105.9 for those booking within seven days of travel.

The difference amounted to 7.2%, while 69.4% of bookings were made within 14 days of departure.

Price versus Flexibility:

Flexibility can also come from how a trip is booked. During August to October, 61% of bookings from Kuwait were for one-way tickets. On comparable routes, these options cost an average of KWD 7 less than the equivalent leg of a round-trip ticket.

The difference was most pronounced on Kuwait–Cairo, the busiest route, where one-way fares averaged KWD 34.1 per passenger, compared with KWD 45.7 per direction on a round trip.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said:“Our booking data highlights a clear preference among travellers from Kuwait for direct flights and greater flexibility in planning their journeys. While convenience remains an important consideration, travellers are also looking more closely at the overall value of their bookings, including fare conditions and the ability to adapt their plans. At Wego, our focus is on providing greater transparency and choice, empowering travellers to make informed decisions that balance convenience, flexibility and value.”

Looking ahead to winter travel:

As travellers from Kuwait begin planning for the winter school break and New Year period, searches for December travel increased by 42.8% in October compared with September. Cairo, Manila and Kochi led early interest, with average fares of KWD 70.2 to 251.7 on selected routes.

Travellers can compare available flights on Wego by price, journey duration and number of stops, helping them assess different itineraries against their travel dates and preferences.