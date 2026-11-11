Mother Dairy Milk Gets Costlier From November 12 Prices Hiked By Rs 2-4 Per Litre

Mother Dairy will raise liquid milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre across Delhi-NCR and nationwide markets starting Thursday, November 12. Costs are soaring. Higher cattle feed expenses and rising raw milk procurement costs drove this decision to adjust tariffs.

May 14 saw the supplier's previous price hike in 2026. Now, just months later, comes the second increase. Sustained pressure on raw input costs across the primary procurement network triggered this nationwide revision, as reported by multiple news outlets.

Revised Milk Rates Across Variants

Rs 76 per litre - that is the new rate for pouched full cream milk, up from Rs 72. This Rs 4 jump marks the steepest price adjustment among all variants. Toned milk pouches will now cost Rs 62 per litre instead of Rs 60, reflecting a Rs 2 increase. Bulk vended token milk - a staple for daily budget buyers - rises from Rs 58 to Rs 60 per litre starting Thursday, November 12.

Every single milk variant feels the impact of this price overhaul. Double toned milk goes up from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre - a Rs 2 jump. Cow milk prices rise by Rs 3 per litre, shifting from Rs 62 to Rs 65. Dairy retail booths, local vendor channels, and neighbourhood outlets across the region will enforce these updated rates from Thursday morning.

Key Drivers Behind the Price Revision

Why are prices climbing across the country? Rising raw milk procurement costs remain the primary driver. Operational expenses for milk producers climbed steadily as cattle feed grew more expensive - squeezing farmer margins and threatening supply chain stability. Mother Dairy said higher input costs forced the decision to align consumer prices and protect farmer payouts.

75 to 80 percent - that is the portion of total milk sales revenue Mother Dairy returns directly to dairy farmers, according to industry reports. With procurement costs mounting, company officials said absorbing these relentless expenses without tweaking consumer rates became impossible for long-term operations.

50 lakh litres of milk move through Mother Dairy's nationwide network daily. Delhi-NCR takes most of it - nearly 35 lakh litres. Scale matters here. Even tiny increases in procurement costs deal a heavy blow to overall operating expenses.

Household Impact and Retail Distribution

Thursday, November 12 brings the updated rate chart into effect at all retail points. Daily household budgets across Northern India and other key market zones will feel the direct strain of this Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre price increase.

Fresh stocks carrying the updated Maximum Retail Price will reach distribution booths, milk parlors, and retail outlets on Thursday morning. The change is immediate. Management instructed all outlets to update billing systems to reflect the new tariffs across packaged pouch and token milk categories.