WATCH: Ex-US President Joe Biden Targeted With Milk Cartons By Pro-Palestinian Protesters In Ireland (WATCH)

Former US President Joe Biden faced protests by Pro-Palestinian activists in Ireland, who hurled milk cartons at his motorcade and venue to protest in Dublin on Tuesday, November 10.

Joe Biden arrived at Trinity College in Dublin to attend his son Hunter Biden's Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse. However, just before the ceremony, the former US President found himself immediately confronted by angry pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had gathered outside Front Square.

As Biden, his wife, and son stepped out into the Courtyard, security personnel and local Gardaí moved swiftly to form a protective ring around the family, shielding them from the surging crowd as they were rushed into a waiting vehicle.

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Why Was Biden Targeted with Milk Cartons?

Joe Biden, who was accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, was targeted with milk cartons by a group of Pro-Palestinian activists outside Trinity College Dublin's Front Square, where the security personnel immediately raised protective umbrellas and rushed the former president into a waiting vehicle.

Apart from throwing milk cartons at the former US President, Pro-Palestinian protesters reportedly chanted 'Genocide Joe' and 'blood on your hands,' expressing their outrage over US military and diplomatic support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The demonstrators condemned his administration's foreign policy, arguing that the US bore direct responsibility for the mounting civilian casualties and the severe humanitarian crisis in the region. The protesters also accused Joe Biden of enabling Israel's military campaign in Gaza by providing military assistance and diplomatic support during his presidency.

Joe Biden was pelted with milk cartons in Dublin, Ireland, as he took cover behind an umbrella. Police wrestled with protesters while he was rushed into his SUV. Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2026

During his presidency, Joe Biden continued US military assistance to Israel, including arms shipments following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. His administration also faced mounting criticism over its support for Israel amid the civilian casualties and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Meanwhile, two protesters were pepper-sprayed and arrested by Irish police (Gardaí) following clashes outside Trinity College Dublin.

Biden's Surprise Dublin Visit Triggers Backlash and Protests

Joe Biden's surprise visit to Trinity College in Dublin to attend his son Hunter's award ceremony triggered an immediate backlash, turning a private family milestone into a scene of intense political protest.

At the demonstration, Trinity College Dublin Students' Union (TCDSU) president Amy Kennedy strongly condemned Biden's visit during a speech outside Front Square, stating that student-led societies should not be providing a platform to political leaders accountable for foreign policy decisions in Gaza.

“Joe Biden's (sic) role in the genocide of the Palestinian people is well documented,” Kennedy said.

“Today marks the second time in the past month when Gardaí have been called upon to break a peaceful student demonstration," she added.

JUST NOW: Joe Biden breaks down in tears as he surprises his son Hunter Biden in Dublin, who is receiving a student award at Trinity College.

Hunter was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse.

Love this! Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 10, 2026

Amy Kennedy demanded that Trinity College conduct a full investigation into the decision-making process through which Gardaí were called onto campus to suppress a peaceful student protest, while urging the university authorities to revoke the honorary doctorate bestowed upon Joe Biden in 2016.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden or his family, especially his son, Hunter, has not yet responded to the protest or the controversy surrounding the Dublin visit.

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