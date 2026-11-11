40-Year-Old Man Injured In Firing Incident At Kurla West In Mumbai
Firing Incident in Mumbai
A 40-year-old man was injured in a firing incident at Makadwala Compound in Kurla West, Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon, following an old rivalry, police said.
Details of the Shooting
The incident took place at around 12:40 pm under the jurisdiction of Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. The injured man was identified as Vinod Mallapa Pawar (40).
Current Status of Victim
According to the available information, the accused allegedly opened fire on Pawar due to an existing enmity between the two sides. Following the incident, Pawar was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Further details are awaited.
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