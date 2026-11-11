JKJAAC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rawalakot Civilian Deaths Crisis

JKJAAC Raises Alarm Over Rawalakot Situation

November 11 (ANI): The Advisory Council of the JKJAAC has expressed grave concern over the situation in Rawalakot, citing civilian deaths, injuries and the alleged use of force, while calling for immediate government intervention and an independent investigation. In a post on X, JKJAAC said immediate steps were needed to address the situation and prevent further escalation.

Urgent Demands for Transparency and Accountability

The Advisory Council called for an immediate end to firing on civilians, the prevailing climate of fear and intimidation, and what it described as the unnecessary use of force. The committee also demanded that injured people be provided with medical treatment, the bodies of those killed be handed over to their families, and complete details of individuals currently in custody be made public.

Call for Communication Restoration and Dialogue

Calling for the restoration of communication facilities, the Advisory Council urged the authorities to immediately restore internet services in the region. It further demanded the deployment of an empowered and impartial fact-finding delegation to Rawalakot, with instructions to submit a preliminary report within 48 hours. On the political front, the JKJAAC Advisory Council called for empowered negotiations between the government and the Action Committee to begin within 24 hours, emphasising the need for dialogue to address the ongoing situation.

Calls for Peaceful Resolution

The council also sought independent investigations into all reported deaths, arrests and alleged unlawful use of force, stressing that accountability must be ensured in every case. Emphasising the need to prevent further confrontations, the Advisory Council said peaceful protesters should not be treated as enemies, describing them as members of the same community.“Peaceful protesters are not enemies; they are our own people,” the council stated in its post, urging authorities and stakeholders not to allow differences of opinion to turn into hostility or peaceful demonstrations to escalate into clashes. The demands come amid concerns raised by the JKJAAC Advisory Council over civilian casualties, injuries, arrests and restrictions in Rawalakot, with the organisation calling for immediate relief measures, transparent investigations and negotiations to address the situation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)