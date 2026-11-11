Mysore University Ranks No. 1 In Karnataka: Check Its Latest South Asia Ranking Achievement

Mysuru:In the recently released QS World University Rankings, Mysore University has bagged the 247th rank across South Asian countries and secured the number 1 spot among public universities in Karnataka, according to Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath.

Every year, the QS agency ranks higher education institutions globally based on eleven parameters. The major ones include academic reputation, student-faculty ratio, international collaborations, employer reputation, and research publications. Mysore University has bagged this rank by performing well in teaching, research, and employment generation.

Despite the shortage of permanent teaching staff and other limitations, Mysore University grabbing the 247th rank is a matter of pride. I especially appreciate the hard work of the university's IQAC officials and staff, who accurately and adequately showcased the entire university's data and records as per the QS agency's guidelines. Further, he stated that he congratulates the Syndicate and Academic Council members, teaching and non-teaching staff, officials, researchers, students, and parents who are responsible for this success of the university.