Russia-Ukraine Talks Resume in Abu Dhabi for Crucial Second Day
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine returned to the negotiating table in the Emirati capital on Wednesday for a second day of US-mediated talks, one day after the new round opened.
Russian media outlets, including a Russian state news agency, cited sources in reporting that the second day of trilateral negotiations had begun. Russian media reports said the first day lasted roughly 4 1/2 hours. The state news agency also reported that the Russian delegation plans to deliver a press statement in the afternoon, after the trilateral session ends.
Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, also confirmed the talks had restarted. In a Telegram statement, he said a separate meeting with European representatives would follow the trilateral session.
The Abu Dhabi round is the first since trilateral negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, in February. Those were preceded by two earlier rounds, in January and February, also hosted in the Emirati capital.
Presidential envoy Vladimir Medinsky leads Russia’s delegation in the United Arab Emirates, joined by senior officials including Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov. After the first day, Ryabkov told a Russian news outlet it was premature to assess the results.
Ukraine’s delegation is headed by Umerov and includes Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, among others.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the talks “constructive and quite substantive,” saying the sides covered security guarantees for Ukraine in detail, including arrangements to keep them effective over the long term.
“Real tools are needed to block any recurrence of the war. The need for de-escalation steps was also touched upon,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. He added that the sides also weighed possible humanitarian measures and stressed the release of prisoners as a “priority.”
Washington is represented by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump. Kushner voiced optimism after the first day.
“We are encouraged by the constructive discussions today,” Kushner wrote on X, stressing that American negotiators are working under direct executive guidance.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in, describing Tuesday’s negotiations as “very productive,” telling reporters in France that the diplomatic push aims to establish durable security arrangements.
The trilateral talks were preceded by a meeting between the American and Ukrainian sides, which also drew representatives of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission.
Russian media outlets, including a Russian state news agency, cited sources in reporting that the second day of trilateral negotiations had begun. Russian media reports said the first day lasted roughly 4 1/2 hours. The state news agency also reported that the Russian delegation plans to deliver a press statement in the afternoon, after the trilateral session ends.
Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, also confirmed the talks had restarted. In a Telegram statement, he said a separate meeting with European representatives would follow the trilateral session.
The Abu Dhabi round is the first since trilateral negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, in February. Those were preceded by two earlier rounds, in January and February, also hosted in the Emirati capital.
Presidential envoy Vladimir Medinsky leads Russia’s delegation in the United Arab Emirates, joined by senior officials including Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov. After the first day, Ryabkov told a Russian news outlet it was premature to assess the results.
Ukraine’s delegation is headed by Umerov and includes Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, among others.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the talks “constructive and quite substantive,” saying the sides covered security guarantees for Ukraine in detail, including arrangements to keep them effective over the long term.
“Real tools are needed to block any recurrence of the war. The need for de-escalation steps was also touched upon,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. He added that the sides also weighed possible humanitarian measures and stressed the release of prisoners as a “priority.”
Washington is represented by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump. Kushner voiced optimism after the first day.
“We are encouraged by the constructive discussions today,” Kushner wrote on X, stressing that American negotiators are working under direct executive guidance.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in, describing Tuesday’s negotiations as “very productive,” telling reporters in France that the diplomatic push aims to establish durable security arrangements.
The trilateral talks were preceded by a meeting between the American and Ukrainian sides, which also drew representatives of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment