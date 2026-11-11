China Rejects Canada Meddling Claims Before Carney-Xi APEC Talks
(MENAFN) China flatly denied on Wednesday that it meddles in Canada’s domestic affairs, firing back ahead of a planned sit-down between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping at next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun delivered the rebuttal to reporters in Beijing.
“China always upholds the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and has never been interested in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs,” he said.
The denial followed Carney’s confirmation that he intends to press Xi on alleged Chinese interference when the two leaders meet.
“Yes, I will be meeting with President Xi Jinping next week at APEC. We will discuss many things,” Carney told a news conference in Montreal.
The Canadian leader said the agenda would span global security and the countries’ economic partnership, which he characterized as “deepening but has clear guardrails in terms of the areas in which we’re involved.”
Carney named manufacturing as the chief engine of trade growth, including vehicles, which he said represented “less than 3% of our market.”
Pressed on allegations of Chinese espionage and unauthorized Chinese police stations operating on Canadian soil, Carney said he would take up foreign interference with Xi directly.
“I will be raising the importance with which we attach to the non-interference in our affairs by China and other countries,” he said.
Carney also moved to separate Canada’s security relationship with China from America’s, arguing that Ottawa faced “much, much, much, much less than the security risks” tied to Washington’s dealings with Beijing.
The meeting is set against a push by Ottawa and Beijing to deepen economic ties despite long-running friction over national security, alleged foreign interference and trade.
China ranks as Canada’s second-largest single-country trading partner. Canadian government figures show two-way merchandise trade hit C$125.7 billion (about $90 billion) in 2025.
Carney also conceded that Canada’s ambassadorial post in Beijing has sat empty for seven months, longer than his government had planned.
“It’s a little longer than we would have liked. We wanted to get the right person, and we have found that right person,” he said.
He said Ottawa is awaiting Beijing’s sign-off on the proposed appointment under standard diplomatic approval procedures.
“We would hope to make the announcement in very short order,” Carney added.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun delivered the rebuttal to reporters in Beijing.
“China always upholds the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and has never been interested in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs,” he said.
The denial followed Carney’s confirmation that he intends to press Xi on alleged Chinese interference when the two leaders meet.
“Yes, I will be meeting with President Xi Jinping next week at APEC. We will discuss many things,” Carney told a news conference in Montreal.
The Canadian leader said the agenda would span global security and the countries’ economic partnership, which he characterized as “deepening but has clear guardrails in terms of the areas in which we’re involved.”
Carney named manufacturing as the chief engine of trade growth, including vehicles, which he said represented “less than 3% of our market.”
Pressed on allegations of Chinese espionage and unauthorized Chinese police stations operating on Canadian soil, Carney said he would take up foreign interference with Xi directly.
“I will be raising the importance with which we attach to the non-interference in our affairs by China and other countries,” he said.
Carney also moved to separate Canada’s security relationship with China from America’s, arguing that Ottawa faced “much, much, much, much less than the security risks” tied to Washington’s dealings with Beijing.
The meeting is set against a push by Ottawa and Beijing to deepen economic ties despite long-running friction over national security, alleged foreign interference and trade.
China ranks as Canada’s second-largest single-country trading partner. Canadian government figures show two-way merchandise trade hit C$125.7 billion (about $90 billion) in 2025.
Carney also conceded that Canada’s ambassadorial post in Beijing has sat empty for seven months, longer than his government had planned.
“It’s a little longer than we would have liked. We wanted to get the right person, and we have found that right person,” he said.
He said Ottawa is awaiting Beijing’s sign-off on the proposed appointment under standard diplomatic approval procedures.
“We would hope to make the announcement in very short order,” Carney added.
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