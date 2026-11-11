Qatar Chamber Promotes Sustainability Awareness Among Students

Qatar Chamber recently organised an awareness workshop titled 'I Am Sustainable' for students at Al Bayan Primary School for Girls to promote sustainability awareness and encourage environmentally responsible practices at school and home.

Delivered by Fatima al-Kuwari, head of the Chamber's Training and Development Department, the workshop introduced the core principles of sustainability, highlighting the need to meet today's needs without compromising future generations' ability to meet their own.

The workshop forms part of Qatar Chamber's ongoing community initiatives to promote environmental awareness, responsible practices, and sustainable development across Qatar. It focused on water and electricity conservation, waste reduction, recycling, and reuse, in line with the Environmental Development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The programme included interactive activities and group discussions, enabling students to identify practical resource conservation methods and propose solutions to reduce waste within their school environment.

Al-Kuwari stated that the workshop reflects Qatar Chamber's commitment to fostering sustainability awareness across society, particularly among younger generations, and encouraging positive environmental habits from an early age.

She added that the initiative sought to link sustainability concepts with daily habits, reinforcing a personal sense of environmental responsibility.

Khulood Fallah al-Rumaihi, principal of Al Bayan First Primary School for Girls, stressed the school's commitment to instilling a culture of sustainability among students through awareness activities and initiatives.

She highlighted the importance of encouraging students to conserve water and electricity, reduce waste and promote recycling, noting that co-operation between schools and families is essential to building an environmentally responsible generation and preserving resources for future generations.

Amal al-Muaibid, Science co-ordinator at Al Bayan Primary School for Girls, highlighted the critical role of science in understanding natural systems, including clean energy, biodiversity, resource management, and waste recycling.

Qatar Chamber Al Bayan Primary School for Girls sustainability awareness environmentally responsible practices