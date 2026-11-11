DI To Host 7Th Mena Adolescent Health Conference

The 7th Mena Adolescent Health Conference will begin on November 15, under the theme“A Generation Empowered: From Vulnerability to Strength.”

The Social Work Programme at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) is hosting the conference in partnership with the Arab Coalition for Adolescent Health and Medicine and the Juzoor Foundation for Health and Social Development.

The conference comes amid mounting challenges facing adolescents and young people across the region, including crises, conflicts, displacement, poverty, and economic instability, alongside climate change and digital transformation. These challenges have far-reaching implications for their mental and physical health, social well-being, opportunities for empowerment, and community participation.

The conference aims to provide a regional platform bringing together policymakers, researchers, practitioners, representatives of relevant institutions, and adolescents and young people to discuss the needs of this population from an integrated perspective encompassing health, psychological, social, educational, and economic dimensions. It also seeks to strengthen co-ordination and collaboration across relevant sectors to develop more inclusive and sustainable policies and programmes.

The conference will address several key themes, including the development of multisectoral policies and programmes; strengthening the biopsychosocial approach to addressing adolescent issues; expanding adolescents' participation in shaping policies and decisions that affect their future; securing sustainable funding for adolescent health and empowerment programmes; and promoting digital protection and safety, as well as safe and meaningful participation in the digital space.

It also seeks to facilitate the exchange of regional and international expertise and knowledge, showcase successful experiences and best practices, and formulate practical recommendations and solutions that promote adolescent health and rights and strengthen their resilience in the face of crises. Furthermore, the conference aims to shift the focus from vulnerability to investing in adolescents' capabilities and potential, recognising them as active partners in development.

The conference will open with an inaugural session on Sunday, from 5pm to 7pm at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. Its proceedings and academic sessions will continue until November 17.

Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Mena Adolescent Health Conference Arab Coalition for Adolescent Health and Medicine Juzoor Foundation for Health and Social Development