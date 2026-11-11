Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha GM Emre Earns 3Rd Consecutive Recognition In Hotelier Middle East's GM Power List

Named among the Middle East's Top 200 Hospitality Leaders for the third straight year, reinforcing a track record of operational excellence, business growth, and people development, Emre Kocamustafaogullari, general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, has earned his third consecutive recognition on Hotelier Middle East's prestigious GM Power List, following his inclusion in 2024, 2025, and now 2026.

The annual ranking recognises 200 of the region's most influential general managers who are driving business performance, elevating guest experiences, and shaping the future of hospitality across the Middle East.

The achievement highlights Emre's consistent leadership and reinforces his standing among the region's leading hospitality executives. As general manager of one of Qatar's largest and most established hotel operations, he oversees a diverse business encompassing 567 rooms, suites and apartments, 15 restaurants and bars, 17 meeting and event venues, extensive leisure and wellness facilities, an industrial laundry serving multiple locations across Doha, and a team of 600 employees.

Under his leadership, Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha has continued to deliver strong business performance while maintaining a clear focus on guest satisfaction, employee engagement, and operational excellence. In 2025, the hotel welcomed more than 250,000 in-house guests, while its restaurants, events, and catering operations served an additional 595,000 guests. Combined with more than 80,000 visits to Cabana Club, the hotel recorded over 925,000 guest touchpoints during the year.

A passionate advocate for talent development, Emre has made investing in people a key pillar of the hotel's success. Today, 154 high-potential employees are participating in a structured development programme designed to nurture future hospitality leaders and support long-term career progression within the organisation.

During his tenure, Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha has continued to strengthen its dining and events offerings, invest in facilities and guest experiences, and implement initiatives that support more sustainable hotel operations, further enhancing its position as one of Qatar's leading hospitality destinations.

This latest recognition adds to Emre's growing list of industry accolades. In 2026, he was recognised as General Manager of the Year at the prestigious Ambassadors of Excellence Awards by Hospitality Qatar and Qatar Tourism. Earlier, he was recognised in the City Hotel Category in 2025, demonstrating a consistent track record of leadership excellence and contribution to Qatar's hospitality industry.

“I see this recognition as a reflection of the dedication, passion, and commitment of our entire team at Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha. Every achievement we celebrate is made possible by our colleagues, partners, and guests, whose trust and support inspire us to continuously improve and deliver exceptional experiences every day,” said Emre.

Radisson Blu Hotel Hotelier Middle East's GM Power List