MWC26: Microsoft-MCIT Collaboration Accelerating AI Adoption In Qatar

Microsoft and Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) highlighted the availability of Foundry models, including Azure OpenAI Service from Microsoft's Qatar Central cloud datacentre region during MWC26 Doha.

The milestone gives government entities and organisations across the country access to advanced generative AI models served from infrastructure located in Qatar, accelerating AI adoption while meeting local data residency and regulatory requirements.

The milestone supports MCIT's efforts to strengthen Qatar's digital infrastructure, advance digital government and enable responsible AI adoption, in line with the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

It builds on the long-standing collaboration between MCIT and Microsoft, through which more than 70 public entities have moved existing on-premises infrastructure to Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Foundry offers a catalogue of more than 10,000 AI models, giving organisations a broad range of options for different business needs.

In Qatar, Microsoft plans to expand its regional model offerings to include Qatar, helping organisations access capabilities that support their AI priorities as those needs evolve.

These models can be used to build AI applications such as intelligent assistants, document and case analysis, content generation and knowledge search.

Sami Mohammed al-Shammari, assistant undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at MCIT, said:“Developing Qatar's cloud and AI infrastructure is a strategic priority for strengthening national digital capabilities. The availability of Azure OpenAI Service in Qatar supports government entities in adopting advanced technologies and delivering better services for citizens and residents.”

“Our collaboration with Microsoft and our partners is focused on building resilient, scalable infrastructure that enables sustained innovation and supports the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

Ahmad El Dandachi, general manager, Microsoft Qatar, said:“Our collaboration with MCIT is about putting world-class AI capabilities in the hands of Qatar's government entities, on trusted infrastructure, right here in the country.”

“The availability of Microsoft Foundry from our Qatar Central cloud region gives organisations the confidence to innovate with generative AI while keeping their data in Qatar,” he added.

“We are proud to work alongside MCIT to help accelerate the country's AI ambitions, and we look forward to seeing how public-sector entities, customers and partners use these capabilities to deliver meaningful impact for people across Qatar,” Dandachi explained.

Microsoft Foundry is designed for a diverse range of industries, including government, healthcare, finance, education and energy.

Developers can use its pre-trained models to build AI applications while maintaining ownership of their data.

Demand from Qatar's public sector already spans citizen services, healthcare, transport, justice, economic intelligence and digital government. Planned applications include citizen credential verification, building permits, AI-assisted case analysis, an economic intelligence data hub, maritime navigation and a Qatar Digital Twin.

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